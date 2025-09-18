'Quinn Hughes Or Not,' Canucks Must Work On Icing Best Roster

While speculation continues around Quinn Hughes’ long-term future, the Vancouver Canucks insist their focus remains on strengthening the roster and pushing forward as a team.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford addressed Hughes' future on Wednesday when he spoke to the media. This comes after he suggested at the beginning of the off-season that Hughes would want to play with his brothers once his contract ends in 2027 and that it could be out of the team's control. Those comments sparked a summer of speculation and questions about whether the Canucks' captain plans to stay for the long term.

Rutherford stressed the importance of the defenseman to the organization but didn’t walk back his previous remarks.

“Obviously, Quinn’s future is so important to this franchise and this city,” Rutherford told reporters. “Everybody will talk about it until we get dizzy, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t have to make a decision yet. Sometimes in life, you think one thing one month and something else another month.”

As for Rutherford's comments about the Hughes brothers wanting to unite at some point, he was asked whether bringing it up at that time was strategic. Rutherford said no.

“I don’t think I told anybody anything they didn’t already know,” he said. “I mean, come on. This wasn’t a surprise.”

Quinn Hughes' Future Remains A Significant Talking Point During Vancouver Canucks' 2025-26 Season-Opening Media Availability

While there are quite a few storylines heading into the 2025-26 season, few have been talked about more than Quinn Hughes' future with the Vancouver Canucks. While the former Norris Trophy winner still has two years left on his contract, speculation is already starting to form that he may depart Vancouver once he becomes a free agent. While there are a number of factors that will play into the eventual decision, the opportunity for the three Hughes brothers to play together appears to be the driving force behind these rumours.

The Canucks Remain Focused On Building The Best Roster They Can

That uncertainty surrounding Hughes’ future hasn’t stopped the Canucks from exploring ways to improve their team.

GM Patrik Allvin made it clear the front office remains aggressive in its search for center depth.

“We’re open for business,” Allvin told reporters.

Added Rutherford: “We do have a responsibility, Quinn Hughes or not, to have to put the best team on the ice that we can, and that's what Patrik has to work on. He has to continue to work on that through the first half of the season to improve our team.”

This is a storyline that isn’t bound to disappear anytime soon. Every time Rutherford takes the podium, he seems to generate more discussion and uncertainty – even if he’s trying to calm the reports and settle the speculation.

As for Hughes, he told Sportsnet earlier in September that he can't even sign a contract extension for another year, so he can't do anything right now, but he can handle the noise. And last week on Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast, he said he's excited to be in Vancouver and has been taken care of very well.

“If we had a terrific season last year and we were Cup contenders, I don’t think I would be the noise right now,” Hughes said.

Team success could affect the captain's future with the team as well.

“Anything can change,” he said. “If we have a terrible year this year, that's not gonna be very fun. But if we have a terrific year, that's what we want.”

Rutherford said the team is caught in between as it tries to win now.

“How far do you go to do that, which means how many draft picks do you want to trade, and how many of the future do you want to trade?” he asked. “Because you could do that, and he could make a decision to to go somewhere else, non-related to how the team does. Or, you just go all-in and see where it goes.”

It remains clear the Canucks are aware the star defenseman’s future is unclear. Everyone is focused on this season, but how the team plays may change the narrative in a hurry. The Canucks know that Hughes holds the final say, and they seem to be prepared to make the best they can out of an ugly situation if it arises.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.