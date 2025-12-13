Ranking The Top Sister-Brother Duos In The PWHL And NHL

There are currently seven brother-sister duos on the ice in the PWHL and NHL this season. That number is likely to grow next season as another group of PWHL draft picks look to join their brothers at the pro level.

Historically, brother-sister combos like Amanda and Phil Kessel, and Tony and Cammi Granato were notable in the hockey world, but until the dawn of the PWHL, there was no equivalent for women to step onto the ice in a singular location like the NHL.

That’s changed, and because of the growing prospects for women in professional hockey, the list of brother-sister combinations is on the rise. Here’s a look at the best brother-sister duos in the PWHL and NHL today.

1. Mae Batherson And Drake Batherson

Drake Batherson is as close as this list comes to a point-per-game player as a top-line player for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Meanwhile, Mae Batherson has slid into top four defensive minutes on the blueline for the reigning PWHL champion Minnesota Frost. Both are playing critical roles for their respective teams, which puts the Bathersons atop this list.

2. Abby Newhook And Alex Newhook

If it weren’t for an early-season injury to Alex Newhook that will keep him out of the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup for four months, you could have flipped the Newhooks and Bathersons on this list.

Abby Newhook has been one of the more pleasant rookie surprises in the PWHL. Not only is she bringing the tight-checking two-way game she’s known for in the NCAA, but she’s contributing offensively for the first-place Boston Fleet.

Prior to his injury, Alex Newhook had 12 points in 17 games, putting him on pace for his first 20-goal season and to smash his career highs.

3. Jesse Compher And J.T. Compher

After a breakout sophomore season, Jesse Compher continues to threaten this season with the Toronto Sceptres, even if she hasn’t been finding the back of the net just yet. The bigger picture for Jesse Compher this season is her quest to earn an Olympic roster spot with Team USA.

J.T. Compher is in his third season with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, but his offense continues to slide. He’s on pace for his lowest total since the 2020-21 shortened COVID season. Both Comphers are respected veterans on and off the ice in the top pro leagues in the world.

PWHL Home-Openers Show League Continues To Grow

With the Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes drawing massive crowds for their first games at home, and with five other home-openers seeing year-over-year growth, the PWHL is in a promising spot.

4. Maddy Samoskevich And Mackie Samoskevich

Forget siblings, the Samoskevich family enters with the first twin brother-sister duo in the PWHL and NHL.

Mackie Samoskevich is on pace to surpass his rookie totals with the NHL’s Florida Panthers this season. The Panthers likely want to see Mackie shoot the puck a little more, but he’s racking up helpers playing a middle-six role.

Maddy Samoskevich is a rookie for the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes. After transitioning from forward to the blueline last year, she offers the type of versatility PWHL teams covet without a formal development league. She has not looked out of place early and will just need to bide her time until an opportunity to play a bigger role presents itself.

5. Dara Greig and Ridly Greig

Dara Greig beat the odds after not being signed as a veteran in the off-season with the Montreal Victoire. She competed hard at camp, and while she’s still playing fourth-line minutes for the Victoire, she’s been a pleasant part of Montreal’s tough-to-compete-with style.

Her brother, Ridly, is having a down year in Ottawa, albeit with time to make up for the offensive ground he’s lost. Undoubtedly, the Senators are hoping Greig will take a step forward in his third full NHL campaign, but it hasn’t happened yet.

6. Jincy Roese And Josh Dunne

Josh Dunne, at age 27, has played more games this season with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres than in all of his previous five seasons as a pro. He scored his first NHL goal, recorded his first NHL assist, and looks like he might stick as a depth NHL player this year.

Jincy Roese is the current pro star of the family; however, as she plays top four minutes for the New York Sirens, she is a common fixture on their special teams. Roese was New York’s key off-season acquisition and is part of their veteran leadership.

The Dunnes will need to wait until 2027, when their younger sister Joy, who is a member of the USA’s national team, will enter the PWHL Draft as the cohort’s current projected top pick.

7. Reece Hunt And Dryden Hunt

The Hunts are both sitting on the bubble for their respective teams.

After not attending a PWHL training camp, Reece Hunt had plans to hang up her skates and move into a role working with a player agency. Instead, she received an offer to join the Ottawa Charge as a reserve player, and that’s where she remains. The Charge are offensively starved this season, which could open the door for Hunt at some point.

Her brother Dryden is in a similar situation with the NHL’s Calgary Flames. He’s appeared in two NHL games this season, but has spent the bulk of his year with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, where he’s scoring at a point-per-game pace.

Another Wave Is Coming

Sydney Morrow is a top prospect for the 2026 PWHL draft. The University of Minnesota defender will look to join her brother Scott, who is a defender splitting time between the NHL’s New York Rangers and AHL’s Hartford Wolfpack, in the pro ranks next season.

Madison Kaiser is another probable PWHL draft pick in 2026, whose brother Wyatt Kaiser is a current member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Other notable brother-sister duos who could break into this list with PWHL and NHL combinations in the coming seasons include Adela Sapovalivova and Matyas Sapovaliv, Avery Pickering and Owen Pickering, as well as Jade Iginla and Tij Iginla.

