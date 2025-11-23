Rantanen Slapped With One-Game Suspension Following Recent Misconducts

Dallas Stars superstar Mikko Rantanen has been issued a one-game suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

This suspension is a result of Rantanen’s actions in Dallas’ last game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. But it’s also related to what transpired in the late stages of the Stars’ contest against the New York Islanders on Nov. 18.

Against the Flames, Rantanen was handed a 10-minute game misconduct, among other penalties, for boarding right winger Matt Coronato.

Just two games before that in Long Island, Rantanen also received a 10-minute misconduct for boarding Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov.

The Islanders announced that Romanov will be out for 5-6 months and is required to undergo shoulder surgery as a result of the Rantanen hit.

The Finnish superstar committed two game misconduct penalties in short order, and that’s what led to this one-game suspension.

NHL Player Safety provided a statement on Rantanen’s punishment.

“Dallas' Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended for one game under Rule 23.6, Physical Infractions Category,” they said. “In regular season League games, any player who incurs a total of two game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category, before playing in 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team.”

Rantanen will miss Dallas’ next game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

This suspension comes just a few days after Rantanen was fined $2,000 for embellishment. While he was slapped with the fine on Friday, this incident took place on Nov. 11 when Dallas took on the Ottawa Senators.

In 22 appearances this season, Rantanen has scored 10 goals and 28 points for the Stars. In addition to his elite ability to score and put up points, he now leads the NHL in penalty minutes, accumulating 57 in the campaign so far.

