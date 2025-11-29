Say What? Cigarettes, Cashews, Stupid Pills And More NHL Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some of the strangest, funniest, and most telling quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.

This week, the quotes cover everything from a goaltender responding to being told the fans no longer want him to coaches disliking the use of analytics.

Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?

"They're just looking at numbers from people that could be in Russia in a basement, having cigarettes and cashews, telling them their scoring chances. So we're going to depend on our guys, and really recognize what we believe has to be fixed and what doesn't." - Adam Foote

The Vancouver Canucks' coach doesn't plan to call out a player for having poor analytics, although they've allowed the most high-danger chances against in the NHL, according to naturalstattrick.com.

"We’re in the business of lifting each other up." - Stuart Skinner

After being told the fans want another goaltender and not him, Stuart Skinner had a classy response to Hall of Fame journalist Jim Matheson when he said he chose to be a goalie, and fan criticism comes with the gig. He knows he can be better, but his teammates don’t share the same opinion as some fans do.

“I guess it’s just part of the gig.” - Kiefer Sherwood

The forward is on the trade block after saying he wanted to sign an extension with the Vancouver Canucks. He knows that the team is looking to trade him as they’ve made several veterans and UFAs available.

“Since I was a kid, all I wanted was to wear a Habs jersey. Five more years in the best city in the world, a place I’m lucky to call home.” - Mike Matheson

The defenseman signed an extension with the Montreal Canadiens this week, a five-year deal worth $6 million per season. He knows he could have gotten more on the open market, but he’s comfortable where he is.

"The coach didn't take a stupid pill last week." - Brian Burke

Brian Burke commented on coach Kris Knoblauch being a good coach despite recent shortcomings and how he believes the Edmonton Oilers simply have to work their way out of their slump.

“There's always pivots and different times where you have to adjust and make changes,” - GM Craig Conroy

After Don Maloney came out and said the Flames had no desire to trade several assets and were going to try to compete, fans reacted negatively. Things got worse when Maloney wouldn’t comment on a Conroy extension. The deal got done this week, and Conroy set the record straight.

“No one's giving up. No one's getting negative. We're going to keep pushing and keep grinding.” - Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly tried to stay positive after a loss as the Maple Leafs get set to play the Pittsburgh Penguins. Things have not gone well for Toronto this season, and there's already talk about focusing on next year instead.

“I feel like I could take down an NFL running back.” - Brady Tkachuk

When asked by his brother on their podcast if he thought he could tackle Derrick Henry, Brady said he believed it was about mindset, and he thought he could. Matthew responded, “You’re a f*cking idiot.”

