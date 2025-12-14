Say What? 'Nobody Else Came Close To It' And More NHL Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some of the strangest, funniest, and most telling quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.

Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?

"I've watched Stastney since he was 16. He's an excellent skater. He's great at getting back to pucks, and he can move it. He fits with how the Oilers play, quick getting to puck and moving it quick, and he is a sturdy player. I don't think they will get a lot of offence out of him, but he will help the Oilers possess the puck more."

@CraigJButton on @sports1440 on Spencer Stastney, the Oilers' recent acquisition to replace Brett Kulak.

Former NHL GM Doug MacLean on the Oilers acquiring Tristan Jarry: “I was not excited about the deal for Edmonton. I really wasn’t. I hope I’m wrong, I hope I’m wrong, but I think it’s a little bit of an act of desperation.”

"This is a philosophical change. A week ago, this wasn't what they were thinking of doing, and obviously, now they have decided to do it." - Elliotte Friedman

Friedman on the Oilers’ decision to include Stuart Skinner in the Jarry trade.

“We’ll be cheering for him from here." - Kyle Dubas

Dubas talked about the Jarry trade and how good a person Jarry was, even though it didn’t necessarily work out between the goaltender and the Penguins. It was a tough journey back for Jarry after injuries.

"We've watched him very closely & we've been impressed with his performance over the course of his career." - Stan Bowman

Bowman on how much the Edmonton Oilers had been scouting Tristan Jarry before they made the trade for him.

“I just felt it was time for something different. It's not so much a comment on Stuart Skinner; it's just maybe time for something different here. We felt confident in the fact that [Jarry's] got two more years on his contract, so we have our goalie for the next three playoff runs, which I think is important." - Bowman

Bowman on moving Skinner in the deal, and how much Jarry’s contract played into their interest in trading for him.

“I should text Billy (Guerin) and say you should have made a trade like that when I was the coach. But I didn’t.” - Dean Evason

Blue Jackets head coach Evason, when asked for his reaction to the Quinn Hughes trade to the Wild.

“Nobody else came close to it.” - Jim Rutherford

Rutherford on the offer the Wild made to acquire Quinn Hughes in a trade. Rutherford said the Canucks were talking to Eastern Conference teams re Quinn Hughes, as per the player’s wishes, but Wild GM Bill Guerin called a week ago and asked if he could get in.

“He sensed this trade was coming,” – Michael Russo

Russo after having talked to former Wild forward Marco Rossi. Russo adds, “He thanked Minnesota profusely for everything it's done for him and especially when he had his heart ailment. Can't wait to get to Van.”

“I am very excited and honoured that Vancouver made the trade for me. I want to show them that they made the right call." - Zeev Buium

Buium said during his first media availability after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

