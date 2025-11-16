Seth Jarvis Is Making A Strong Case For The Canadian Olympic Team

It must be a little difficult for some NHL players in an Olympic year. Because they're effectively playing for one team and auditioning for another.

That's the case with Seth Jarvis, who earned a spot on Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster and has done nothing so far to weaken his case for the Olympic team. And the way Jarvis figures it, the more he helps the Carolina Hurricanes win games, the more likely he'll be in Milan.

"It's about playing winning hockey," Jarvis told THN.com last Monday. "I think that's what they're looking for, and that's what I bring."

There's little doubt about that. Playing on the top line with Sebastian Aho at center and Andrei Svechnikov on the left, Jarvis leads the way with 10 goals this season and adds a speed and puck-hounding element that makes him a perfect Hurricane.

And it will almost certainly make him a Team Canada player in Milan.

Watch today's video column up above for the full story.

