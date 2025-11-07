Team Canada Unveils 2026 Olympic Hockey Jerseys

Team Canada will wear black and red maple leaves again at the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Italy.

Hockey Canada unveiled the jerseys during the first intermission of the women's national team's Rivalry Series matchup against the United States on Thursday.

The Canadians have two jerseys for the Olympics: a red one with a multi-toned black maple leaf as the crest and black stripes on the sleeves and bottom, and a white version with a multi-toned red maple leaf and red stripes on the sleeves and bottom.

The maple leaf crest was designed to look like an unbreakable diamond, Hockey Canada said in a news release. The crest combines sublimated satin twill and silicon to achieve the look.

On the back, white numbers appear on the red jersey, while red versions appear on the white jersey. Dotted accents give the numbers more of a three-dimensional, perforated look.

This is the first time the Olympics will feature PWHL players, considering the league was founded in 2023. It's also the first time it will include NHL players since 2014 in Sochi.

In the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Canada had a similar red jersey with a black maple leaf and black stripes on the sleeves. It also had a white jersey with a red maple leaf and stripes and a black jersey with a black maple leaf and red stripes.

In 2022, the Canadian women's team won gold, with 2024-25 PWHL MVP and IIHF female player of the year Marie-Philip Poulin scoring twice in the gold medal game against Team USA. Finland won bronze.

On the men's side, which featured players outside of the NHL, Finland won gold, the Russian Olympic Committee finished with silver, and Slovakia captured bronze.

As for the 2022 Paralympics, the Canadians finished with silver, falling 5-0 to the United States in the gold medal game. China finished with bronze.

As for which players will be wearing these jerseys, the deadline for IIHF national associations to submit provisional playing rosters for the Olympics is Dec. 31. On the men's side, Hockey Canada has already named Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart, Brayden Point and Cale Makar to the men's roster.

After Thursday's Rivalry Series game in Cleveland, Ohio, Canadian women's team also faces the United States in Buffalo on Saturday.

