The Anaheim Ducks Should Capitalize On Their Momentum By Making Upgrades

If you’re an Anaheim Ducks fan, how happy are you these days?

A team that had the fifth-worst record in the Western Conference standings last season is now in first place in the Pacific Division, thanks to a 14-8-1 record, heading into Friday's game. That's better than anyone would have predicted from a team in the latter stages of a rebuild.

But here's an important question: should Ducks GM Pat Verbeek strike while the iron's hot and trade for a veteran (or two) to help shepherd this up-and-coming team for what could be a long run in the playoffs? This writer says 'yes.'

If Anaheim continues its strong play, the Ducks can be a buyer for the first time in years at the March 6 NHL trade deadline. How exhilarating would it be for Anaheim fans to see the team add a proven performer who can step up in high-pressure situations? And don't tell us they aren't ready to start adding.

We saw what Montreal did last season, when the Canadiens traded defenseman Justin Barron to Nashville for defenseman Alexandre Carrier. It was a small move. But it helped push Montreal to grab a wild-card spot and make the playoffs for the first time in four years. Anaheim, meanwhile, has gone seven years without a playoff appearance.

If they wanted to, the Ducks could even think bigger.

They're tied for 22nd in goals against per game, with 3.22, before Friday's action. Offense is not an issue, ranking second in goals-for per game, so the Ducks could look at adding a defenseman or a fairly young two-way veteran forward to help out their goaltenders a bit more.

It’s not like Anaheim doesn't have any salary cap space to take on a sizable contract in a trade. To be accurate, the Ducks currently have $16.1 million in cap space, and that is going to translate into – wait for it – $54 million in cap space at the trade deadline.

With a core that includes Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry, Lukas Dostal, Mason McTavish – who are all signed to 2030 or beyond, or RFAs — Verbeek doesn't have to gamble on more young players in trades. Instead, he can bolster his lineup with a veteran who can help get those young core players some invaluable playoff experience.

In addition, Verbeek has his draft picks to trade for veteran help. He has all three of his first-round draft picks in the next three drafts. He has five second-rounders, three third-rounders, and three fourth-rounders. Verbeek doesn't need all those draft picks as much anymore.

When you've started the season as well as the Ducks have, you give yourself some cushion to get you through the grind of the coming weeks and months. But if you can maintain a decent points pace and stick around the higher end of the division, you are also giving yourself the option of bringing in someone who has been in crucial situations and has had success. And what about adding someone who can help you get home-ice advantage? Dare to dream, dare to dream.

So we say go for it, Mr. Verbeek. It’s high time you not only give your core their first major challenge as a group – and top it off by trading for a veteran or two who can bring out the best in that core and deliver them not only to the playoffs, but maybe the second or third round as well.

