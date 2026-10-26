The Hockey News Morning Skate: Fowler Shines In Heritage Classic, Hughes Dominates Vancouver Return

James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 1:39 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Jacob Fowler's impressive performance for the Montreal Canadiens at the Heritage Classic, Quinn Hughes' return to Vancouver as a member of the Minnesota Wild, and more.
winnipeg jets•montreal canadiens•edmonton oilers•toronto maple leafs•minnesota wild•vancouver canucks
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