The Hockey News Partners With Sportway To Launch TheHockeyNews.TV

Sportway Media Group announced a strategic partnership with The Hockey News to bring AI-driven hockey production technology to North America.

The partners will also launch TheHockeyNews.TV, which will be based in Brantford, Ont. TheHockeyNews.TV is expected to give subscribers access to hockey games in all the European countries where Sportway operates. North American hockey arenas and organizations will be introduced to Sportway's technology.

"North America is a massive opportunity, and partnering with Roustan Media Ltd. gives us the reach and credibility to scale quickly," Sportway CEO Daniel Franck said in a statement.

Sportway operates nearly 1,000 automated production systems and delivers more than 100,000 live games annually across Europe, "powering both professional leagues and grassroots development" across the continent, according to Wednesday's news release. The global leader in AI-automated sports production serves 18 national federations and the IIHF.

Now, it's heading to Canada and the United States, which has an estimated 5,000 indoor rinks and more.

W. Graeme Roustan, chairman-CEO of Roustan Media Ltd., owner-publisher of The Hockey News and owner of True Hockey, said he's excited to bring Sportway's technology to North America.

"Combining their technology with the strength of The Hockey News and the momentum of True Hockey will elevate how the sport is captured and experienced," Roustan said in a statement.

The Hockey News' digital platform is powered by Roundtable, a technology company that provides white-label, full-stack distribution, community, publishing and monetization for professional media brands, journalists and communities.

The partnership aims to intersect live production, storytelling, player development and next-generation fan engagement.

"Our technology is proven across Europe, and this is the right moment to bring it to the biggest hockey market in the world," Franck said.

