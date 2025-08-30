Whether they are retooling or rebuilding, the Pittsburgh Penguins are focusing on the future rather than being a playoff team right now.

Because of this, the Penguins are easily one of the biggest teams to watch when it comes to the trade market. Several of their players have been discussed as trade candidates since this past season, and it has only carried over to the summer.

Due to this, let's take a look at three notable Penguins players who have the chance to be traded, whether it is during this summer or during the 2025-26 season.

Erik Karlsson, D

It is not necessarily a secret that Erik Karlsson's name has been floating around the rumor mill this off-season. With the Penguins still not expected to be a playoff team and Karlsson still looking to win his first Stanley Cup, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to trade the 35-year-old.

The Penguins' off-season moves scream that a Karlsson trade could be coming. They notably acquired two right-shot defensemen in Matt Dumba and Connor Clifton, so their right side is crowded right now. This is especially so when noting that Kris Letang also remains with the team and has a full no-movement clause in 2025-26.

Karlsson also has the potential to generate interest from teams looking to upgrade their top four and power play. The 2008 first-round pick is still an effective offensive contributor at this juncture of his career, as his 11 goals and 53 points in 82 games this past season effectively show.

Yet, the one obstacle in a potential Karlsson trade is his hefty $11.5-million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, if the Penguins are willing to eat a chunk of his salary, that could improve the odds of the veteran being moved.

Bryan Rust, RW

Trade speculation surrounding Bryan Rust has picked up significantly this off-season. A major reason for it is that his full no-movement clause expired on July 1. He also has zero trade protection of any kind now, so the Penguins can now move him without any potential restrictions.

Rust is also coming off a big season, so the Penguins could very well sell high on him if the right offer comes along. In 71 games this past season with the Penguins, he set new career highs with 31 goals and 65 points. His reasonable $5.125-million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season also undoubtedly adds to his trade value.

Given how important of a player Rust has been for the Penguins, they certainly could consider keeping him around as they continue their rebuild. Yet, it would also be completely understandable if they took advantage of his heightened trade value and moved him before the season starts.

Rickard Rakell, LW/RW

Rakell is the other notable Penguins winger who has created plenty of buzz as a trade candidate. Like Rust, Rakell just had the best season of his NHL career, so his trade value is certainly higher than it was before the 2024-25 campaign.

In 81 games this past season with the Penguins, Rakell set new career highs with 35 goals, 35 assists and 70 points. With numbers like these, he certainly could grab the attention of teams looking to improve their top six and power play before the start of the season. This is especially so when noting that he plays both wings.

Rakell's contract also adds to his appeal, as he has an affordable $5-million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. Thus, he makes sense as a target for both contenders and teams looking to get back to being playoff clubs again.

