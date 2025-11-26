'This Cannot Go On Any Longer': Oilers Fans React To Blowout Loss Vs. Stars

In what was already a not-so-great start for the Edmonton Oilers this season, they lost 8-3 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

This isn’t even the worst loss they’ve endured this month, as they were dismantled by another Central Division giant, the Colorado Avalanche, 9-1 on Nov. 8.

Nonetheless, fans are furious with the team's performances, goaltending, front office and more.

The most popular comment from fans concerned Edmonton’s goaltending situation.

Starting netminder Stuart Skinner's stats haven’t been much better than last season. In fact, his save percentage is at .878, the lowest of his career besides one appearance in 2020-21.

He’s put up a save percentage greater than .900 just six times in 18 starts so far this season, including Tuesday’s performance when he allowed four goals on eight shots before being pulled after 19:46 of game time.

Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 22 shots in relief.

“Skinner needs to go,” @FortnitePV2 posted on X.

“They’re demoralized, burnout, and human. Get them a goalie and watch their body language change,” @Y2J4EVA posted.

“Doesn't help when your goalie allows 4 goals on the first 8 shots does it?” @Kgill39 wrote.

Edmonton Oilers' Inability To Sustain Momentum Is A Major Problem

The Oilers have to correct what is holding them back from putting together more than two good games in a row as they continue to falter against the best of the NHL's Western Conference.

Some fans mentioned St. Louis Blues and potential Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington, suggesting he should be Skinner’s replacement between the pipes.

“Jordan Binnington gonna be an Oiler by the morning,” @GolDanEye_ posted.

“No way Binner isn’t an Oiler by the end of the week,” @TonyTrotmann posted on X.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid defended Skinner and Pickard after the game.

"I really feel like goaltending is a team thing," McDavid told reporters. "I don’t care who it is. When the team in front of them isn’t playing up to their standards, tough for a goalie to look good. I felt bad for both of them tonight."

Other fans have called out the Oilers’ coaching staff, as well as the front office.

“Absolutely pathetic. This cannot go on any longer. Something has to change… immediately,” @Ryley_97 said.

“Knoblauch has too little fire in him to push a team to have fire and passion,” @qauckenbush17 wrote.

“We went from guys like Perry Kane Brown who would at least try to drag guys into battle to a 20yr old rookie in Clattenburg trying his hardest and Frederic who just doesn’t get it… he has no hunger to do the dirty work when the team's flat and that’s on management,” @Adamo780 wrote.

On a broader note, some Edmonton fans have called for drastic changes despite the team’s .500 record.

“Forget a Stanley Cup… is this team even gonna make the playoffs???” @Ryley_97 posted.

“Never thought I would say this but I think these guys really miss Perry,” @Bouchbomb2 posted.

“Evan Bouchard on waivers please,” @jochby wrote.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.