Three Most Intriguing NHL Regular-Season Point Total Odds

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes the Winnipeg Jets will replicate their 116-point campaign from last season, but will the probable regression trim 18 points from the bottom line?

Let’s take a look while exploring the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens’ prospective point totals.

Three Most Intriguing Season-Long NHL Prop Bets

Winnipeg Jets Over 98.5 points -105

Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets had a franchise-best 116 points. Connor Hellebuyck finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 47-12-3 record, with the Hart Trophy winner a single win away from busting through the 99-point total on his own.

Scott Arniel’s team is on pace for 114 points, which the Jets recorded in 2017-18 when they went to the Western Conference final.

For all of their post-season shortcomings, Hellebuyck and the Jets, who are among the Stanley Cup odds front-runners, are one of the league’s most reliable regular-season teams.

A regression is on the cards, but their goaltending and collective defense are too good to expect an 18-point drop-off.

Vancouver Canucks Over 88.5 points -115

The Canucks had 90 points last season despite Thatcher Demko playing just 23 games.

In 2023-24, Demko played 51 games and was a Vezina finalist. If he gets anywhere close to that standard, Vancouver is a solid bet to not only finish with 89 points or more but also to nab a post-season berth.

The early signs are promising for the Canucks and the 29-year-old netminder, who has the fifth-most goals saved above expected (9.5) after seven starts.

The Canucks shouldn't have any issue eclipsing last season’s point total if Demko remains between the pipes and avoids the treatment table.

The implied probability of the Canucks getting at least 89 points is 53.49 percent, while their playoff chances stand at 43.48 percent.

Montreal Canadiens Over 94.5 points -130

The Canadiens’ start to this season and the last perfectly embody the definition of polar opposites.

With a measly 19 points through the first 23 games last season, the Canadiens entered December as the league’s second-worst team, one point ahead of the bottom-feeding Chicago Blackhawks. Despite that ghastly start, the Canadiens still managed to accrue 91 points.

In 2025, Martin St-Louis’ team has come flying out of the starting gate and is on pace for 119 points.

While nobody expects them to maintain this unsustainably torrid pace, Montreal needs 79 points from the final 71 games to break through the 95-point threshold.

That translates to a point percentage of just .556 from here on out.

With another year of experience under the core's belt, along with a forthcoming three-week Olympic respite to reset, I’m confident Montreal will be at least four points better than last season.