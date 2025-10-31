Three NHL Coaches Making The Best Impression With Their New Team

With nearly all NHL teams playing at least 10 games, we've seen the coaching bump in effect already.

Nine NHL squads brought in a new coach for this season. But three teams in particular have had nice returns on their coaching hires so far.

Let's take a closer look at what's improved for each of these clubs under new coaches.

Lane Lambert, Seattle Kraken

Kraken Record: 5-2-3

Last season, the Kraken were the fourth-worst team in the Western Conference with a 35-41-6 record and .463 points percentage. But under Lambert’s new tenure, Seattle has lost just twice in regulation so far this season, and that has the Kraken in third place in the Pacific Division. Their .650 points percentage is second-best in the division as well.

The Kraken have the NHL’s 10th-best defense at 2.80 goals against per game – a drastic improvement from their 3.20 goals-against average that ranked ninth-last last season. And Lambert’s most recent former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom he ran the defense, looks like a defensive disaster.

You can make the argument the Kraken’s and the Leafs’ defensive success (or lack thereof) falls at Lambert’s feet. He’s delivered on just about every front, and he’s making new Kraken GM Jason Botterill look great for hiring him.

Dan Muse, Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins Record: 8-2-2

The Penguins were mired in misery for years before hiring Muse as the replacement for veteran Mike Sullivan. Despite having Sullivan’s big shoes to fill, the Penguins under Muse have only lost twice in regulation and currently sit in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a .750 points percentage.

Muse has the Pens firing on all pistons, with an offense ranked fifth-best at 3.67 goals-for per game – an incredible jump from their 2.95 goals-for per game last year.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense – the third-worst in the league last season at 3.50 goals-against per game – is now ranked third-best at 2.42. Those are two terrific changes for Pittsburgh, and Muse deserves credit for turning around the Penguins, where Sullivan could not.

Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Record: 6-3-1

The Flyers are still in the early stages of a full rebuild. But thus far this year, Tocchet has motivated this young Philadelphia squad into winning five of their last six games, including victories over the Kraken, Penguins, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and Nashville Predators.

They haven’t fared as well against the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators, but in fairness, they are all substantially better than the Flyers.

That said, Tocchet’s Flyers have handled their business against equal or lesser teams.

What might be the most pleasant surprise for them is their defense. They've allowed the second-fewest goals against per game, at 2.40. That's more than a goal fewer than the 3.45 they conceded last season, and that's with Samuel Ersson and Dan Vladar in net.

Philadelphia will likely slide down the Metro standings, but better days are clearly coming in the City of Brotherly Love, and Tocchet’s talents as a bench boss are a big part of their early successes.

