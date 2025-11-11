Three NHL Teams That Have Been Big Surprises So Far

We are now a month into the 2025-26 NHL season, and there have certainly been some teams that have surprised so far.

However, three specific NHL clubs entered the season with low expectations and are proving their doubters wrong. Let's look at all three of them and discuss why they have been the league's biggest plesant surprises early on.

Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1, 23 Points)

The Anaheim Ducks have been incredible out of the gate.

They're currently at the top of the Pacific Division standings and second in the NHL with 23 points, so there is no question that the Ducks have been a big surprise so far.

The Ducks finished last season with a 35-37-10 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year. Yet, with the way they are playing right now, they certainly have a great chance of breaking their playoff drought this year. BetMGM's odds of Anaheim making the playoffs are 1.40 (-250), compared to 3.00 (+200) odds of missing out.

Leo Carlsson (10 goals and 25 points in 15 games) and Cutter Gauthier (11 goals and 20 points in 15 games) are big reasons for the Ducks' hot start. Newcomer Chris Kreider has also played a role in Anaheim's great start, posting nine goals and 12 points in 11 games.

Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3, 19 Points)

After a quiet off-season, many expected the Chicago Blackhawks to be among the NHL's bottom teams again in 2025-26. Yet, the rebuilding squad has instead started the season off strongly.

The Blackhawks currently have an 8-5-3 record and are third in the Central Division. They have also been getting better as the campaign rolls on, as they have won each of their last three games and six of their last 10.

So, what are a few reasons for the Blackhawks' hot start?

Connor Bedard has been hitting a new level early on, as he has nine goals and 25 points in 16 games. Goaltender Spencer Knight has also been fantastic for Chicago, as he has a 6-3-2 record, .926 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average. Frank Nazar, Andre Burakovsky and Tyler Bertuzzi have been playing excellently as well.

Overall, the Blackhawks have been a nice story early on this season, and it will be interesting to see how they build on it. They still have 7.50 (+600) odds of making the playoffs and 1.10 (-1000) odds of missing them, according to BetMGM.

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3, 21 Points)

Many expected the Pittsburgh Penguins to be one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. However, they have responded by starting the season third in the Metropolitan Division after 17 games played.

The Penguins have been cooling off slightly as the season progresses, having lost their last two games and going 4-3-3 in their last 10 contests. That said, they still have the fourth-most points in the Eastern Conference, which is undoubtedly a big surprise.

Veteran stars Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby starting the year on fire is a big reason for the Penguins' strong start to the 2025-26 season. Furthermore, free-agent signings Anthony Mantha and the currently injured Justin Brazeau have provided Pittsburgh's top six with a big boost.

The Penguins' goaltending has also improved as Arturs Silovs has a .916 save percentage in nine games, while Tristan Jarry has a .911 save percentage in seven appearances.

Pittsburgh's odds of making the playoffs are 3.40 (+240), while the odds of not making them are 1.33 (-303).

