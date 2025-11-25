Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: 61 To 80

The top 100 hockey players aged 21-and-under feature some current NHLers and top prospects ranked 61st to 80th.

The Hockey News' Prospects Unlimited issue's annual ranking of hockey's youngest talent is compiled by Ryan Kennedy, and while he uses our Future Watch rankings as a resource, this is a completely independent compilation.

Future Watch is based on a survey of NHL scouts, while the PU Top 100 is cobbled together by Kennedy based on his projections of what the players will be once they hit their primes.

Since different positions have different prime years, take that to mean we are projecting how good these forwards will be when they are 23 or 24 years old, the defensemen when they are 24 or 25 and the goalies when they are 25 or 26.

The birth year cutoff for this year’s list is 2004. Ages noted are as of Oct. 1.

Catch up on the players ranked 81st to 100th. Here's the next batch.

80. Matthew Wood, LW, 20 years old, Nashville Predators

Nashville (NHL)

79. Carter Bear, LW, 18, Detroit Red Wings

Everett (WHL)

78. Liam Greentree, RW, 19, Los Angeles Kings

Windsor (OHL)

77. Jani Nyman, RW, 21, Seattle Kraken

Seattle (NHL)

76. Carter Yakemchuk, D, 20, Ottawa Senators

Belleville (AHL)

75. Caleb Malhotra, C, 17, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

NHL Draft: 2026

74. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, 18, San Jose Sharks

Prince George (WHL)

73. Sacha Boisvert, C, 19, Chicago Blackhawks

Boston University (HE)



72. Joakim Kemell, RW, 21, Nashville Predators

Milwaukee (AHL)

71. Daxon Rudolph, D, 17, Prince Albert Raiders

NHL Draft: 2026

A student of the game on and off the ice, Daxon Rudolph is always eager to learn and hone his craft. With the trajectory he is on right now, it may not be long before he’s schooling NHL opponents. Go to the full feature on Rudolph by clicking here.

70. Bradly Nadeau, LW, 20, Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago (AHL)

69. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, 19, New York Islanders

Barrie (OHL)

68. Jaako Wycisk, C, 16, Guelph Storm (OHL)

NHL Draft: 2027

67. Matt Savoie, C, 21, Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton (NHL)

66. Shane Wright, C, 21, Seattle Kraken

Seattle (NHL)

65. Tom Willander, D, 20, Vancouver Canucks

Abbotsford (AHL)

64. Braeden Cootes, C, 18, Vancouver Canucks

Seattle (WHL)

63. Michael Hage, C, 19, Montreal Canadiens

Michigan (Big Ten)

62. Cole Eiserman, LW, 19, New York Islanders

Boston Univ. (Big Ten)

61. Viggo Bjorck, C, 17, Djurgarden IF (Swe.)

NHL Draft: 2026

