Utah Mammoth And Connor Ingram Reportedly Parting Ways

Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram will reportedly not attend the team’s training camp this week.

Ingram and the Mammoth are working together to find a new home for the goaltender, KSL Sports' Cole Bagley reported on Wednesday. This is a mutual agreement.

Bagley further reported that Utah GM Bill Armstrong said the plan is to eventually place Ingram on waivers, allowing any team to claim the 28-year-old.

Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanacek will be Utah’s goaltending tandem for the 2025-26 campaign.

The last time Ingram went through waivers was during the 2022-23 season, when the Arizona Coyotes picked him up from the Nashville Predators. He became an NHL regular with the Coyotes, even earning starter duties in 2023-24 while recording a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Ingram is coming off his fourth NHL season. Last year, he played 22 games for Utah, registering a 3.27 GAA, .882 SP and 9-8-4 record.

In March, Ingram entered the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program for the second time in his career. The Saskatoon, Sask., native shared at the time that he had lost his mother to breast cancer, and that affected him as a person and a player.

In 2023-24, Ingram received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for being the NHL player who best exemplified the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He had also sought care from the Player Assistance Program in January 2021 while dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder and lingering depression.

Ingram’s last NHL appearance was on Feb. 22 in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He made 21 saves on 25 shots.

In August, the program cleared Ingram to get back to playing NHL hockey in time for the upcoming season. But he'll likely be playing the final season of his three-year contract with a $1.95-million cap hit elsewhere.

