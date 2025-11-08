Veggies Roots; Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka's Unlikely Rise To The NHL

By Jared Clinton, Features Writer

Had he the inclination, there are any number of ways Corey Schwab could dress up the story of Karel Vejmelka.

A former NHL netminder-turned-Utah Mammoth goalie coach, Schwab could spin a yarn about the process that led to the discovery of a hidden gem. If he so desired, Schwab could say he and the then-Arizona Coyotes staff saw what no other scouts did. He could even go one step further and suggest that in those first viewings, he spotted in Vejmelka all the hallmarks of a future big-league starter.

The truth isn’t just generally stranger than fiction, though – it’s also often more compelling. And when it comes to Karel Vejmelka, the reality is that no one involved in bringing the Czech netminder to the NHL knew what they had uncovered.

Evidence of this can be found in the press release that accompanied Vejmelka’s signing of a one-year, entry-level contract in May 2021. It includes a three-sentence comment from GM Bill Armstrong, noting the organization would “monitor his development.”

Later, when Vejmelka arrived at training camp, his presence was met without a hint of fanfare. He was, with all due respect, a footnote, and that includes in The Hockey News’ 2021-22 Yearbook. In the issue, the only mention of Vejmelka can be found in Arizona’s expanded roster. He was not on the depth chart, nor was he mentioned in the briefing about the Coyotes’ goaltending.

“We were bringing him over as a free agent just to add to the depth of the organization,” Schwab said. “We were in a rebuilding stage at the time. Carter Hutton was coming in, coming off an injury, and he was our most experienced guy coming into that season. So, to say that Karel would become the No. 1 in the NHL that year, I think that’s a stretch for myself or my goalie staff that was considering signing him.”

In some ways, it was a stretch for Vejmelka to be even in that position.

Growing up in Trebic, Czech Republic, Vejmelka was never supposed to be a goalie. At least not as far as his father, who coached the local junior club, was concerned. During his own career, Vejmelka’s father – also named Karel – had been a forward, and he saw a future for his son as a skater, not a netminder. And from the time the younger Vejmelka first put on skates as a three-year-old on through his earliest years of youth hockey, he steered clear of the crease.

Obviously, my dad wasn't very happy. I think he's happy now. It was a good decision for me- Karel Vejmelka on choosing to play goalie.

Eventually, though, the art of goaltending, in a literal sense, began to call to him. Vejmelka became infatuated with the style and flair of masked men both at home and abroad. He loved the gear, doodling mask designs and dreaming up ideas for pads of his own. And when Vejmelka finally persuaded his dad to let him strap on the goalie gear, he knew he’d found his calling.

“Obviously, my dad wasn’t happy,” Vejmelka said. “I think he’s happy now. It was a good decision for me.”

That would have been the case even if it meant Vejmelka’s ceiling was a career spent in the Czech League. And for a time, it looked as though that would be the case. Sure, Vejmelka drew enough attention from big-league bird-dogs for the Nashville Predators to select him in the fifth round, 145th overall in 2015, but it appeared that would be where his pursuit of the NHL dream was set to end. After attending a few development camps in Nashville, he went unsigned.

Vejmelka said that, looking back, the failure to land a deal with the Predators gave him a “special energy” that drove him forward, but the now-29-year-old admits there were times when doubt crept in.

“It wasn’t easy for me mentally,” he said. “I really wanted to sign an NHL contract one day.”

The turning point for Vejmelka was the 2018-19 campaign. Having spent the previous seasons flitting between loan spells and top-division play, Vejmelka asserted himself as HC Kometa Brno’s starter. The following season, he played the third-most games among all Czech League keepers. And by 2020-21, he caught the Coyotes’ attention.

“He fit the mold for a prototypical NHL goalie,” Schwab said. “The European game is a little bit different. You’re able to be a little more aggressive at times. So his ability to move and his lateral mobility, his quickness and his recovery that he had, those were some of the things that we thought could translate to the NHL. And then just his overall athleticism as well, especially for a guy that’s his size.”

That didn’t mean the transition was seamless. Though Vejmelka beat out expected second- and third-stringers Josef Korenar and Ivan Prosvetov for backup duty, he had to work with Schwab to manage his crease depth, angles and puckhandling. The two also had to navigate a significant language barrier, with Schwab doing as much showing as he did telling while Vejmelka picked up the language.

But the work throughout training camp and the early part of the season paid dividends, not only in Vejmelka’s early performances but in the long run. After Hutton hit the injured list – and ultimately saw his career end – as a result of off-season ankle surgery, Vejmelka was thrust into starting duty.

“A lot of nights, we were getting outshot, getting outplayed, and if he was able to stand on his head, we stayed in the games,” Schwab said. “If not, well, then we gave up more than we wanted. But looking back at it, he gave us a chance most nights to at least stay in games and stay competitive.”

Simply giving the Coyotes a chance to win was largely Vejmelka’s remit through his first few seasons. Through his first three NHL campaigns, only 15 goaltenders saw more game action. And among goaltenders with at least 70 games played during that span, only John Gibson faced more shots against per 60 minutes than Vejmelka. Were his numbers always the most sterling? Perhaps not. But Vejmelka was often the least of Arizona’s worries.

“I just wanted to give us a chance to win every game,” he said. “Every single night.”

With the organization packing up and leaving the desert in the dust, opportunities to secure those victories are coming with greater regularity. In part, that’s down to the work the brass has done on the draft floor and in the trade and free-agent markets to transform a moribund franchise into a club with legitimate post-season aspirations. But Vejmelka has played no small part in the process, growing alongside the club.

Just how far Vejmelka has come in the NHL was on display last season. His team posted a record above .500 with him in net for the first time, and he had his first .900-plus save percentage and sub-3.00 goals-against average. Most telling, however, was his goals saved above average. Per 60 minutes at all strengths, Vejmelka ranked 16th in the NHL out of the 36 keepers to play at least 2,000 minutes. Schwab believes that is a testament to who Vejmelka is on and off the ice.

“He’s just a great teammate,” Schwab said. “Great work ethic. Great attitude. Showing up every day, wanting to get better, wanting to improve and work on his game.”

For that dedication, for that growth and for his now-clear place as a defensive backbone in Utah, Vejmelka was rightly rewarded. In March, he inked a five-year deal averaging $4.75 million per season.

Now, a decade after he heard his name called in the draft, several years after he was forced to wonder whether his NHL dreams were dashed and four seasons following his debut in Arizona, Vejmelka has gone from an unknown to a surefire opening-night starter for a playoff-contending club. “It’s actually a great feeling to know I can stay in Utah for a couple more years,” he said. “I feel at home there. It’s a great organization with great people around and great teammates. So it was a no-brainer for me. It’s great to be part of a great organization. I’m really excited for the future.”

