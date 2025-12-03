Welcome To The Month Of Sidney Crosby: Penguins Icon Chases Team Record

The month of December has just begun, but it's already shaping up to be an incredible month for one of the most incredible NHL players of all-time – Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby.

For one thing, Crosby is in the race for the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal-scorer. He has 18 goals in 25 games – only four goals behind the leader, Nathan MacKinnon.

He's also keeping the Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoff race, and on Monday, he scored his 299th and 300th goals on the road against the arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers. And he's now ninth in NHL history in game-winning goals, with 102.

But wait, there's more: Crosby now is sixth in NHL history for most wins with a single franchise, tying Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe's 851 wins in the regular season and playoffs. And with 1,716 points, he's eight points shy of overtaking Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins franchise history and eighth-most in NHL history.

So this month, Crosby has already reached a road goal milestone and tied Gordie Howe in a stat that reflects longevity and loyalty, and he's likely going to become Pittsburgh's franchise leader in points. That's all while he leads the surprising Penguins, which are still in a playoff spot entering Wednesday's action, stays in the goal-scoring race and approaches the Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Not bad at all for a star player who is now 38. And Crosby's teammates know how astonishing he truly is.

"It shows you what kind of exceptional player and person that he is, to never be satisfied with anything," Pens winger Bryan Rust told The Associated Press regarding Crosby. "Everything he's done at a team level, at an individual level, on and off the ice. It'd be easy to kind of start to pull back the reins a little bit, but I think it's almost like it's almost fuelling him a little bit more to get more and more."

Indeed, he's not pulling back the reins at all. To the contrary.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Closing In On More Penguins History

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is very close to breaking another franchise record.

There's no doubt that Crosby is a shoo-in to captain Team Canada at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. Nobody else who could be on Team Canada has the kind of success on the international stage as Crosby. All he's done is win two Olympic gold medals, a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship and gold medals at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby has always delivered above and beyond anyone's expectations, and if the next Olympics is his last hurrah on the global stage – which, to his credit, may not be the case if he prolongs his career – Crosby is going to be motivated to go out on a high note.

At this stage, he's doing all that's been asked of him and more as he tries valiantly to push the Penguins on what could be his last, best chance to win his fourth Cup – and his first since 2016-17.

As we're going to see once again this month, Crosby will be deserving of every honor he receives. When we talk about him, we're talking about a top-five NHL talent of all-time, and maybe higher. And as Crosby continues racking up the achievements, he'll underscore his special place in hockey history.

