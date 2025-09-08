What Did Connor McDavid Just Say About A 'No Term' Deal? This Is What A Distraction Looks Like

This is where we’re at with the Connor McDavid contract negotiations.

Two weeks ago, the Edmonton Oilers captain told reporters that he wanted to take his time and go through everything, but that he had “every intention to win in Edmonton.”

A week later, McDavid said "all options are on the table," including "short term, long term" and "no term."

Excuse me? No term? But no term is … oh, right, that would mean McDavid, who is in the final year of his contract, does not sign an extension and instead becomes a UFA at the end of the season.

That won’t happen. It can't happen. Well, maybe it won’t happen.

Either way, this is what a distraction looks like. And it could get even worse if a deal goes unsigned before the start of the season.

Forget about the long term implications of what losing McDavid would look like. Instead, let’s focus on the short-term implications of having McDavid play out the final year of his contract without an extension in place.

This is a big year for the Oilers. After going to the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years — and losing to the Florida Panthers both times — Edmonton is still considered one of the top contenders. The Hockey News' Yearbook predicts the Oilers will finish first in the Pacific Division, while BetMGM has them ranked fifth in Stanley Cup-winning odds.

In other words, the Oilers are once again expected to be one of the teams vying for a championship. And if McDavid hangs around beyond this year, they'll continue to be a Stanley Cup favorite for years to come.



All of that could be in jeopardy if McDavid and the Oilers allow what should be a simple contract extension to devolve into a circus.

Seriously, what’s the hold up? As many have correctly written, this should be the easiest negotiation in the history of negotiations. Give McDavid whatever amount he wants for however long he wants, and then hand him a pen.

Done.

Except, this hasn't been simple. It's been anything but. Something appears to be happening behind the scenes. Something that makes you think either McDavid isn’t comfortable signing long term or McDavid is afraid of re-signing altogether.

If that’s the case, this year is going to be even more important than ever. The Oilers cannot take a step back. They need to go deep again. They need to reach the Stanley Cup again. And this time, they need to get the job done and win a championship.

Even more important than winning, is how they win.

It can’t be all about McDavid and Draisaitl, who combined for 78 goals and 206 points. For McDavid to feel good about the future, the Oilers need progression out of 25-year-old Evan Bouchard and 24-year-old Vasili Podkolzin. But they also need to see glimpses of what’s to come from Isaac Howard and Mathew Savoie.

A year ago, McDavid was visibly upset when management allowed Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to walk after signing offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues. It wasn’t just that the Oilers lost a couple of depth pieces. It was more about their age and their future.

As McDavid contemplates whether to sign short-term, long-term or whatever with the Oilers, the future is going to be on his mind.

What does the next year look like? What do the next few years look like?



Here's what we know: until an extension finally gets signed, the short-term is going to be mess.

