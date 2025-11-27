What We Learned From Game 2 Of The CHL USA Prospects Challenge

It was going to be hard to top last year’s CHL USA Prospects Challenge, but this year's event certainly managed to do so.

The competitive, back-and-forth action was engaging, and it really showcased the high-end talent in the CHL and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. With both games being much tighter, it was a much more enticing event.

After winning Game 1, the NTDP led for a big chunk of Game 2 despite Team CHL opening the scoring just over 30 seconds into the game. After the NTDP went up 3-1 early in the second period, the CHL came storming back and eventually tied the game going into the third period. A late power-play goal from Xavier Villeneuve put the CHL on top.

That tied the series at one game each and forced a 3-on-3 overtime period to decide the series winner.

The 20-minute “super overtime” was such an exciting way to end this event. The speed and skill of both teams were on display. The CHL’s pace in the open ice gave them a few chances early, with plenty of open ice. The NTDP answered back with a few chances of its own.

The series was finally won almost six minutes into the overtime period on a beautiful goal from left winger Victor Plante. After evading pressure, peeling off defenders and cutting into the slot, Plante fired the puck on net, beating Zachary Jovanovski on a wicked release.

The goal gave the NTDP the series win in the second year of the event, evening the all-time series at one a piece.

The NTDP Might Be Better Than We Thought

Coming into this season, the NTDP was viewed as a bit of an underwhelming group for a second straight year.

We’ve become accustomed to rising stars, such as Jack Hughes, Logan Cooley and Will Smith, coming through the program, but the last couple of years haven’t had that kind of talent. This year’s group may not feature that kind of talent, but the way they stood up to the much more highly regarded CHL group was impressive.

Sammy Nelson and Jamie Glance were two of their most impressive players at this event, and they are 2027 draft-eligible players. Mikey Berchild, Casey Mutryn and Plante all showed up and showed out as the top players on the team.

The goaltending for the NTDP also stood tall, especially when it comes to Brady Knowling in the first game. Maybe we should all be taking the talent on this NTDP team a bit more seriously, even if they aren’t putting up the otherworldly numbers of the stars in past years.

What We Learned From Game 1 Of The CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The USA Hockey National Team Development Program avenged last year's losses with contributions from NHL draft prospects up and down the lineup.

Caleb Malhotra Is The Real Deal

The captain of the CHL squad was one of the team’s best players throughout the two-game series.

Malhotra got the comeback started for Team CHL, scoring a shorthanded goal to pull them back within one. The OHLer picked up a puck that was knocked down by a defender at the blueline and blew by everyone for a breakaway. His powerful stride allowed him to pull away and dangle the goalie before tucking it backhand.

Malhotra showed excellent two-way habits throughout the game, with strong offensive intelligence as well. He’s a center who can clearly be relied upon at both ends of the ice. His no-nonsense approach to the game was much needed for the CHL squad. Malhotra took the captaincy and showed plenty of leadership.

Xavier Villeneuve's Offensive Flair Saves The Day

Malhotra may have started the comeback, but QMJHLer Villeneuve completed it late in the third period, when he scored on the power play on a nice setup.

Villeneuve’s offensive awareness and willingness to be a fluid attacker on the power play put him in a position to get to the net, sneak in at the perfect time and redirect the puck by the netminder on a quick fly by.

There were some moments throughout this event where Villeneuve had been pushed around physically, but in general, he was the CHL’s most active puck-moving blueliner. His fluidity on his feet and quick thinking when he had the puck made him dangerous every time. He showed the most consistent ability in transition and the most offensive zone skill among any blueliner in the event.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.