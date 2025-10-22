Which State Or Province Will Produce The NHL's 2026 Stanley Cup Champ?

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

Will you ride off into the sunset by backing an NHL team from the Sunshine State or stop singing the blues by choosing a New York-based team?

Let’s dive into which state or province will boast the 2026 Stanley Cup champ, along with the best accompanying bet.

Florida (Lightning or Panthers) +475

Will the sun ever set on the Sunshine State’s Stanley Cup preeminence? The Tampa Bay Lightning were the trendsetters, advancing to the Stanley Cup final in three straight seasons from 2020 to 2022, winning two.

The Florida Panthers took it to heart, hell-bent on proving the adage “anything you can do, I can do better.” They matched the Lightning’s Stanley Cup exploits and are now on the hunt for a three-peat.

Will they accomplish the rare feat? Even without Aleksander Barkov’s services, I’m not brave enough to bet against them.

Alberta (Flames or Oilers) +800

You can immediately count out the Calgary Flames’ Stanley Cup aspirations. Ryan Huska’s team has Stanley Cup odds of +20000 to win it all, equivalent to a 0.5 percent chance. Unless Dustin Wolf turns into a faultless, flawless robot, half a percent is too high.

Speaking of wolves, the Edmonton Oilers have been doing their best Big Bad Wolf impression, huffing and puffing to no avail. Are they finally ready to knock the door down? Without a more reliable and consistent starting goaltender, probably not.

Ontario (Maple Leafs or Senators) +1200

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967, and they didn’t improve their team during the off-season. If they couldn’t break the curse with Mitch Marner, who’s to think they can without him?

The Ottawa Senators could be considered a viable long shot if they get their act together. That is entirely predicated on Brady Tkachuk being healthy and Linus Ullmark returning to his vintage MVP form. Even if the chips fall into place at the opportune moment, the Sens’ core isn’t battle-tested enough to withstand the post-season gauntlet.

California (Ducks, Kings, or Sharks) +2000

The San Jose Sharks more closely resemble a pod of dolphins; pleasing to the eye, but not terrifying in the least. Like the Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks require a few more years to mature and develop into a playoff-caliber team.

The Los Angeles Kings provide California’s best hope, and wouldn’t it be something if they lifted the Holy Grail in Anze Kopitar’s swan-song season? Given how stacked the Western Conference is, that whimsical notion reads more like the script of a Disney feature film.

New York (Islanders, Rangers, or Sabres) +2200

It’s been 14 years since the Buffalo Sabres qualified for the post-season, tied for the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports. So, you can instantly swipe them from the potential Cup winners' list.

Do you know which team is tied with the Sabres for the longest playoff dry patch?

The New York Jets.

Speaking of New York, the Islanders pose no Stanley Cup threat, while the Rangers have an outside chance if Igor Shesterkin continues to cover the net as imperiously as the Statue of Liberty.

Pennsylvania (Flyers or Penguins) +10000

Sorry, Pennsylvania inhabitants, but there’s a greater chance of the 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers propelling the state to glory than the Philadelphia Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguins.

Any Other State/Province -200

Now, we’re talking. The other state category is the way to go as it includes the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars, all of which are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

While the -200 odds are shorter than Danny DeVito, the 66.67 percent implied probability makes up for the reduced profit margin on a winning ticket.