While NHL Shootouts Remain Polarizing, Penalty Shots Are Still Exciting

The shootout doesn't have the same luster as it used to when it was first introduced to solve ties in the NHL in 2005-06.

When teams are hosting 41 home games a year (and starting next season, 42), they need a mechanism to ensure games have a finite ending point rather than endless hours of overtime. That’s what shootouts guarantee in a way no other end-game solution can. Fans deserve a game-winner in a reasonable period of time during the regular season.

That said, it’s clear the shine is off the bumper for shootouts. It’s a non-team-based solution that narrows things down to a goalie and a few shooters. So, of course, people are going to want games to end before they reach the shootout stage.

That said, another 1-on-1 competition is just as exciting as always despite happening less often than it used to.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman brought up an interesting point on Saturday about penalty shots. He voiced his concern that on-ice officials aren’t calling enough penalty shots – and recent statistics bear that out.

Last season, there were 32 penalty shot attempts in the NHL. That’s the fewest in an 82-game season since 2000-01. The 2023-24 season saw 49 penalty shots, compared to 52 in 2022-23. Dating back to 2005-06, which saw a season-high 103 penalty shots, the average number of attempts in a season is 54.

Friedman mentioned some examples from Saturday's action that were or should have been penalty shots. On one play between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky received a minor penalty for holding when he and two teammates were "hacking and whacking" at Senators center Shane Pinto, who had a breakaway. Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle hooked Lane Hutson while the Habs defenseman was on a breakaway, and he did receive a penalty shot, igniting the crowd.

You can decide for yourself whether the fewer penalty shots last season were a result of referees being less liberal in calling them, or whether players are more disciplined. In any case, Saturday was an example of how we could have seen at least one more attempt that engages the viewer and can change the game.

We should encourage the NHL to instruct referees to be more open to calling penalty shots, which is "designed to restore a scoring opportunity which was lost as a result of an infraction being committed by the offending team," according to the NHL rulebook.

The four conditions that must be met to call a penalty shot are that the infraction must have taken place in the neutral zone or attacking zone, it must have been committed from behind, the player who had possession of the puck was denied a reasonable chance to score, and there must have been no opposing player between the player with the puck and the goaltender.

In Pinto's case, the only opponent he had in front of him was the goalie, and while he had the puck, Slafkovsky held him up in the neutral zone. There are almost certainly other situations like this one on a weekly and monthly basis that met the criteria for a penalty shot and yet were called something else.

It seems somewhat obvious to say it, but empowering the officials to hand out penalty shots on rush attempts that are bogged down by obstruction is a great thing. And remember, the NHL is in the entertainment business. What’s more entertaining than a penalty shot? (Haha, very funny, everyone who tried to answer that question with “a cycle game that leads to a blocked shot.” We see you.)

If you hate shootouts, we get it. Hockey is a team sport, so team-based ends to hockey games make most people happy. But while a penalty shot is virtually the exact same element of the game that a shootout is, the difference has to do with the timing of it.

You could get a penalty shot as soon as the game begins, and that would lead to terrific drama as teams get out of the gate. A late-game penalty shot also could decide the winner. And if referees do get more liberal with penalty shots, you could also, in theory, get multiple penalty shots in the same game. Dare to dream.

Last season, there were only seven penalty shot goals, the lowest total in that department since 1995-96. That may be an outlier, but it should be concerning for league officials. Penalty shots always are on highlight reels, and the NHL should want more of that, wherever they can get it.

