WHL Suspends Broncos Coach And Hurricanes GM For Breaching Standards Of Conduct

The WHL announced disciplinary action following separate investigations involving its standards of conduct.

The league suspended Swift Current Broncos coach Dean DeSilva and fined the team $10,000 for breaching the standards of conduct during two separate on-ice incidents. It also suspended Lethbridge Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt from Nov. 14 through Nov. 25 and fined the team $10,000.

Both situations were reported to the WHL through its anonymous 1-800 WHL respect line. The line provides players, staff and others associated with the WHL with a confidential way to report concerns or incidents.

In DeSilva's case, both situations were in the process of administering player discipline. One incident occurred during a 4-0 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Oct. 24, and the other happened during a practice on Oct. 27.

The WHL announced on Nov. 5 that DeSilva was suspended indefinitely to investigate the on-ice practice incident. The suspension has been served in its entirety, so he's eligible to return to coaching duties.

WHL Suspends Broncos Coach Dean DeSilva

The Swift Current Broncos coach is suspended pending an investigation into a matter during practice.

As for Anholt, the WHL's investigation found Anholt used intimidating behavior and language during a post-game address to players in the dressing room following an 8-5 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Oct. 29.

Anholt will be eligible to return to his duties on Nov. 26. Barclay Parneta, a senior advisor for the Hurricanes, will handle Anholt's duties in the interim.

"My behavior and language in addressing our team did not meet expectations," Anholt said, per the WHL's news release. "The Lethbridge Hurricanes have always believed in providing a positive environment for our players. I accept the discipline issued by the WHL and will be committed to a higher standard moving forward."

The WHL has also imposed remedial measures that include supplementary education and support, as well as enhanced monitoring and preventative steps.

"Accountability is a cornerstone of the WHL’s culture," WHL commissioner Dan Near said in the announcement. "The WHL holds all members – whether players, coaches, or executives – to clear and consistent standards of conduct. When those standards are not met, we will take the necessary steps to uphold integrity and protect the well-being of everyone involved in our game."

The Broncos and Hurricanes rank 10th and 11th, respectively, in the WHL's 11-team Eastern Conference. Swift Current is 7-11-1, while Lethbridge is 6-14-1.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.