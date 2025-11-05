WHL Suspends Broncos Coach Dean DeSilva

The WHL suspended Swift Current Broncos coach Dean DeSilva pending an investigation related to the league's standards of conduct.

DeSilva will remain suspended as the league investigates the matter, which took place during an on-ice practice.

Assistant coach Regan Darby will fill in on head coaching duties until further notice, and the WHL said it will provide an update once the investigation ends.

DeSilva became Swift Current's coach on July 3 after spending the previous four seasons with the Everett Silvertips. He's also been an assistant coach for Team Ontario at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and Team Canada at the 2011 Three Nations Cup and 2016 Youth Olympics.

“With the direction we are heading, I feel he is a perfect fit with regards to his philosophy, structure, focus on player development and how we want to play,” Broncos GM Chad Leslie said at the time.

The Broncos sit eighth in the WHL's 11-team Eastern Conference, with a 6-7-1 record for 13 points. They're currently on a five game winless streak.

DeSilva replaced coach Taras McEwen, whose Broncos made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2024 and the first round in 2025.

McEwen replaced Devan Praught, who parted ways with the Broncos after the WHL suspended him for five games for allegedly violating the standards of conduct during a practice.

