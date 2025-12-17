Who Are The NHL's Best Five Goaltenders This Year?

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

With so many NHL goaltenders performing at an elite level, we could be in for one of the best Vezina Trophy races in recent memory.

Several individuals enjoying elite seasons aren’t included in the list below, underscoring the embarrassment of riches between the pipes in the NHL right now in mid-December.

5. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

The magnificence of Jesper Wallstedt’s start to the 2025-26 season has facilitated his placement on this list despite the comparatively small sample size.

Wallstedt leads the league in goals-against average (1.95) and save percentage (.937) among goalies who played at least 10 games, and he has four shutouts, more than anyone else after just 12 starts.

And it's not like he’s facing inferior opponents, with four of his previous five wins coming against the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

If you're wondering why he made the cut, and Brandon Bussi didn't, it's due to Wallstedt's four shutouts and the fact that he's faced an additional 100 shots in the same number of games.

Four Best Long Shots To Win The NHL's Eastern And Western Conference

The Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild among the NHL squads that are long shots to advance to the Stanley Cup final, but can they pull it off?

4. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

It's almost impossible to omit Andrei Vasilevskiy, even though he last played on Dec. 2 before spending some time on the injured reserve.

The gift that keeps on giving has the second-shortest NHL odds to win the Vezina Trophy (+700), tied with Ilya Sorokin.

He has the 10th-most goals saved above expected (13.7), the third-best save percentage (.917) and the fourth-best GAA (2.31) for those with at least 15 starts. Vasilevskiy was 11-3-0 in the 14 games before getting injured.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Like Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck missed some time due to a lower-body ailment.

The Winnipeg Jets can't cope without their reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner, evidenced by their recent 3-8-1 record without him. Hellebuyck has the fifth-best save percentage (.915) for those with 15 starts, just trailing the Los Angeles Kings' Darcy Kuemper.

Hellebuyck is ninth in goals saved above expected (13.9), a category he's accustomed to being on top of. His current +1200 odds for the Vezina Trophy represent exquisite value.

Why Are The Canadian NHL Teams Struggling?

Common factors are keeping most Canadian NHL teams out of a playoff spot right now. We break down the stats contributing to their struggles.

2. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin is a beacon of consistency, rarely allowing questionable goals. In fact, he saves more shots than he's supposed to than all but one of his counterparts.

With 22.4 goals saved above expected, Sorokin arguably gives his team the best chance to win of any NHL netminder. I shudder to think where the Islanders would be without their brick wall between the pipes.

1. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

It might seem too good to be true for fans of the Washington Capitals and Team Canada, but Logan Thompson is enjoying a Vezina-worthy season.

Thompson stands imperiously atop the most critical statistical categories for those with at least 15 starts, including GAA (2.09), save percentage (.922) and goals saved above expected (23.4).

He's the clear front-runner to win the Vezina Trophy, with the +165 odds representing a 37.74 percent win probability. With how well Thompson is playing, Jordan Binnington's leash as Canada's presumed starting goaltender will be shorter than the Olympic ice surfaces.