Who Makes Good? Five Players Attempting An NHL Comeback

This season, one of the main storylines in the NHL is how many players can make a successful comeback. There are players trying to win their way back into the league, and veterans who were gone for some time, but health has allowed them to return.

Which of these stories will wind up having a fairy-tale ending?

Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews makes his highly anticipated return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets after stepping away due to health issues, including a long COVID ordeal and chronic inflammation.

The 37-year-old former Blackhawks captain signed a one-year, $2-million deal with performance bonuses and will likely start as the Jets’ third-line center. Given the amount of time he’s been away, it’s hard to properly gauge what his on-ice level of production will be. If he hits anywhere between 40 and 45 points, that should be considered a success.

Of course, the leadership Toews will bring will be essential to any Jets success this season. They’ve struggled to get over the hump in the post-season, and this is a player who has more post-season success on the roster than just about anyone. Even if he can’t do what he used to, he can be a mentor to younger players.

Vitali Kravtsov, Vancouver Canucks

Vitali Kravtsov’s attempt to return to the NHL will be intriguing, simply because he’s going to have to earn a spot on the Canucks’ roster. Analysts like Jeff Marek have wondered what Kravtsov will do with his second opportunity after arguably blowing his first. Still, Marek argues it’s a low-risk gamble for the Vancouver Canucks.

If Kravtsov is going to find a second life in the NHL, he’s going to have to beat out several other wingers vying for the same spot. He’ll be joining a group that includes Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and Aatu Raty. With the team’s depth chart highly competitive, Kravtsov will need to demonstrate clear development to earn a place.

While Kravtsov finished sixth in KHL scoring, questions remain about his ability to adapt to the NHL’s more physical and defensively structured game. Previously a perimeter player, observers are curious whether he can now succeed closer to the net and make a meaningful impact at the NHL level.

Ivan Prosvetov, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have signed 6-foot-5 Russian goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year, $950,000 deal, marking his return to the NHL after a season in the KHL with CSKA Moscow.

In 2024-25, Prosvetov posted a 20-16-2 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average, adding five shutouts and earning KHL Goalie of the Month honors. The 26-year-old has 24 NHL games with Arizona and Colorado, where he struggled. Can he out-battle Devin Cooley for a shot at the backup role?

Prosvetov was solid in the AHL, including a .921 SP in 21 games with the Colorado Eagles.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Technically, this isn’t a comeback because Gabriel Landeskog played in the playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25, but who are we kidding? No one knows what to expect from him in a full NHL season.

What people saw from the Avs captain is a great step in the right direction, but he’s not played anything close to a full season since 2021-22. Asking him to play and stay productive and on pace for 82 games next season might be a tall task. Then again, no one knows.

This is a unique situation because the Avs are a solid team, but a great one if Landeskog is one of those players who can score 50-60 points and return like he never missed a beat.

Milan Lucic, St. Louis Blues

Milan Lucic is getting a tryout with the St. Louis Blues after leaving the NHL to join the NHL Player Assistance program. He’d signed with the Boston Bruins last season, but his numbers demonstrated that this was a player who had clearly lost a step.

He played in four games before allegations of abuse surfaced, and that was after a 19-point season with the Calgary Flames in 77 games. Lucic is now 37 years old and was never the fastest player in the NHL. He could struggle to keep up with the pace of today’s NHL.

