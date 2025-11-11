Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: MacKinnon's On Fire, Marchessault Slumps

The NHL's hot and cold players over the past week stand out for more than just their recent stats.

Most of these players' results since Nov. 3 are just a more pronounced part of a promising – or disappointing – campaign to date.

And in case you missed last week's hot and cold edition, Cutter Gauthier, Dawson Mercer and Michael Bunting were on a hot streak, while Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky were the opposite. Let's get to this latest bunch.

Hot: Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

In short order, the Avalanche have surged to the top of the highly competitive Central Division, and a key reason why is the performance of superstar MacKinnon.

He’s grabbed the lead in the NHL points race, with 29 points in only 16 games. Ten of those points came in just three games over the past week, with five points on Nov. 9 and four on Nov. 8. Nobody else had as many points since last Monday.

MacKinnon’s currently on a nine-game point streak, with

The 30-year-old is in his prime, and MacKinnon has already made a great case for player of the month – and it’s only the 10th day of the month. That’s how you know you’re white-hot.

Cold: Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Nashville Predators

Prior to signing with the Predators in the summer of 2024, Marchessault had experienced a lot of winning, mainly because he was on the talent-rich Vegas Golden Knights for his prime years.

But since last year began, Marchessault has struggled mightily as a Pred. His zero points in the last five games since Nov. 3 cement that point.

In 2024-25, Marchessault’s goal total fell to 21 – exactly half of the previous year’s total of 42 goals. Marchessault’s point total fell to 66 – not horrible, but not what the Predators were hoping for when they gave him a five-year, $27.5-million contract.

This season, Marchessault’s production has fallen to four goals and six points in 15 games, putting him on a 21-goal, 32-point pace.

The 34-year-old is still playing about the same amount of ice time (17:55) he’s averaged over the past decade. Can the Predators afford to keep giving him a comfortable amount of playing time when the results just aren’t there?

Hot: Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are somewhat surprisingly competitive this year, and they’re being led by the cornerstone of the franchise in 20-year-old Bedard, who is second in the league in points with 25 points in 16 games.

While MacKinnon was the NHL's first star of the week, Bedard was second, with seven assists and 10 points in the past week.

Bedard is on pace for 46 goals and 128 points in 82 games, which would destroy his career-high 23 goals and 67 points, although that would be a massive jump if he did so.

Bedard had some detractors last season who questioned whether he was a true generational talent. Thus far, he’s answered those doubters by dominating and signalling the start of the Bedard Era in the Windy City.

Cold: John Gibson and Cam Talbot, G, Detroit Red Wings

Detroit’s two veteran netminders – newcomer Gibson and returning veteran Talbot – were supposed to be a strength. That hasn’t turned out to be the case.

The Red Wings lost all three of their games in the past week, with Talbot allowing four goals on 26 shots and Gibson conceding five goals on 53 shots over two matches.

Now, their combined 3.33 goals-against average in that span was not all on them. Gibson actually played very well in a 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, stopping 33 of 34 shots, and Talbot still had 0.37 goals saved above expected against the New York Rangers despite recording a .846 save percentage. At some point, the team needs to help them and either score some goals or shut down Grade-A scoring chances against them.

But while Gibson and Talbot haven't been horrible, they've been inconsistent and colder than we thought at least one of them would be.

In six of nine appearances, Gibson has posted a save percentage of .889 or worse. And his season numbers this year – an .882 SP, 3.15 goals-against average and 1.6 goals saved above expected – are hardly confidence-inspiring for Gibson and the Red Wings.

Talbot, meanwhile, hasn’t fared much better, putting up an SP of .891 and a 2.92 GAA. In three of his past four games, Talbot has an SP of .889 or worse.

The Red Wings will go with the goalie who has a hot hand, but so far this year, neither Gibson nor Talbot has seized the moment and made the No. 1 job their own.

Hot: Miro Heskanen, D, Dallas Stars

Heiskanen has been a foundational talent for the Stars for more than seven years now, and this past week reminded everyone how consistently effective he is in Dallas.

Heiskanen led all defensemen with eight assists and nine points in four games, and he's now on a four-game points streak.

The 26-year-old is averaging 25:21 of ice-time, nearly two-and-a-half more minutes than the Stars’ next-most-used skater. His 11 assists and 14 points in 16 games have him near the top of scoring by a defenseman this season.

Heiskanen is one of the league’s best bargains at $8.45 million, and he’s signed for another three seasons after this one. He’s a dynamo, and his best years may still be yet to come. But right now, he’s thriving at both ends of the ice.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.