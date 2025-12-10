Why Are The Canadian NHL Teams Struggling?

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

Of the seven Canadian NHL teams, only the Edmonton Oilers would have a chance to win the Stanley Cup if the playoffs started today.

For hockey fans in the Great White North, it's a good thing there's still a ton of hockey to be played. I can assure you that nobody north of the border will want to repeat the 2015-16 NHL playoffs, which had no Canadian participants.

To avoid that unlikely and unthinkable scenario, what do Canadian teams need to do to rise from the doldrums?

Defensive Frailties Headline Shortcomings

Going purely by the Stanley Cup odds, you won't be surprised to learn that the Oilers are the only Canadian outfit in a playoff position.

But if you looked at the standings a couple of weeks ago and not since, you'll be taken aback by the current pecking order.

All but one Canadian team ranks in the bottom 15 according to points percentage, with the Montreal Canadiens the best of the bunch. With a .569 points percentage, they rank 16th.

Where Do Canadian Teams Rank Defensively?

Poor defensive play, subpar goaltending or a combination of both are the primary reasons for the sluggish start to the 2025-26 season.

Four Canadian teams rank among the bottom 10 in three primary defensive categories, including goals against, goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, and goals against above expected.

The Vancouver Canucks allow the most goals per game (3.60), the most goals per 60 minutes in all situations (3.55) and, logically, have conceded the most goals overall (108).

The Canadiens allow the second-most goals per game (3.55), the third-most goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (2.9) and the third-most goals against above expected (5.65).

The Oilers, meanwhile, concede the fifth-most goals per game (3.47) and the eighth-most goals against above expected (-1.82).

And then there are the Ottawa Senators, which allow the ninth-most goals per game (3.31) and goals per 60 minutes in all situations (3.25), and the most goals against above expected (10.32).

Thanks to a recent defensive resurgence, along with solid goaltending from the now-injured Joseph Woll and call-up Dennis Hildeby, the Toronto Maple Leafs have climbed out of the basement in most categories, where they were entrenched for the first quarter of the season.

You might be surprised to learn of the Calgary Flames' absence from those ignominious stats. The polar opposite issue plagues the Flames, whose offense is about as toothless as a four-month-old baby.

Most tellingly, only one Canadian team – the Winnipeg Jets – ranks in the top half of the league in overall goals against.

You don't have to be a hockey savant to know what is causing insomnia for the coaches north of the 49th parallel.