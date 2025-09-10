Why Patrick Kane Deserves To Be On The U.S. Olympic Team

When it comes to gold medal talent, Team USA's projected Olympics roster seems to check all the right boxes.



They've got Matthew Tkachuk, who just won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. They've got Auston Matthews, who is two years removed from scoring 69 goals. They've got a deep and mobile defense, led by former Norris Trophy winners Quinn Hughes and Adam Fox.



And in Connor Hellebuyck, who is the reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner, they've got arguably the best goaltender in the world.



What they don't seem to have is experience. Or, put differently, they don't have anyone who was participated the last time NHLers participated in the Olympics.



In fact, Brock Faber was only 12 years old when Team USA finished fourth at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.



There is no Sidney Crosby, who scored the golden goal in 2010 and won gold again in 2014. No Drew Doughty, who was won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics . There's not even a Brad Marchand or Mark Stone, who are in their late 30s. On a team that skews young, the Americans have too many millennials and not a single Gen X.



That could change if Patrick Kane works his way onto the team.



The 36-year-old Kane, who turns 37 in November, was one of the 44 players who attended to the U.S. Team's orientation camp last month. If he makes the team, he would be participating in his third Olympics. But having been left off Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the veteran winger is considered a long shot.



Still, the idea of capturing gold to go along with his two Stanley Cups is something that is motivating him as he begins what could be his final NHL season.



“The one thing that’s kind of missing is a gold in best-on-best, right?” Kane told NHL.com at the United States Men’s Olympic orientation camp. “It would be fun to have that opportunity.”

Having Kane around at the Olympics, even as a 13th forward, could be more than just a sentimental gesture.

The Olympics is not just some random hockey tournament. This is a global event, where the pressure far exceeds playing for a World Cup or even a Stanley Cup. The U.S. team is young, with only six players on NHL.com's projected roster aged 30 or older. Compare that to Team Canada, where 11 players are 30 or older.



While age is not always a determining factor in skill, the lack of international experience could be an area of concern, especially as pressure ramps up.



Patrick Kane's Last Chance At Hockey Glory May Come With Team USA, Not The Red Wings

No matter how dominant they may be, veteran NHL players rarely, if ever, get to end their playing careers on a perfect note.

Kane, who combined for three goals and nine points in 12 games at the Olympics, is obviously not the same player he was back in 2010 or even 2014. But he is coming off a decent season where he scored 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games for the Detroit Red Wings.

With 492 goals and 1,343 points, he is 31 points away from surpassing Mike Modano as the all-time scoring leader among U.S. born players.



"Obviously a tremendous impact," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said of Kane at Tuesday's NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. "He’s been a great player. He came in very, very young. Certainly, he’s matured as a player professionally over that time and he’s one of the greatest U.S. players of all time. I don’t think anyone can argue that."

The question is whether Kane is still one of the greatest American players.



Does he belong on a team with Tkachuk and Matthews? Does he warrant a look, even if it means knocking someone younger like Matt Boldy or Cole Caufield off the team?

If you're basing the decision on offensive production, the answer is probably no. But if you're looking at all the intangibles, having Kane's experience could be the final X-factor that helps the U.S. team win gold.



"I don’t want that to be a thing, either, where you’re getting selected for the team because of all that stuff,” Kane told NHL.com. “You want to be selected for the player you are and what you can bring to the team.”