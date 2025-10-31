The Hockey News Big Show: Are The Toronto Maple Leafs Still A Cup Favorite?

Happy Halloween, hockey fans. It’s time to discuss more big NHL and hockey topics ahead of the weekend on The Hockey News Big Show.

Here’s what former NHL player Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

00:40: Were the New York Islanders justified in making Mathew Barzal a healthy scratch for arriving late to the bus?

04:15: What is Tyler Seguin's legacy after his 1,000th game?

08:30: Is Nikita Kucherov a top-three player in the NHL?

14:00: Jonathan Toews faced off against Chicago for the first time. Is he the greatest Blackhawks player ever?

19:00: What exactly is “putting money on the board” when a player or coach faces their former team?

22:30: Who are some players who left the NCAA to go back to the CHL?

26:40: Why might players make the jump from the CHL to NCAA or vice-versa?

30:00: Which new NHL coach do you think is the best fit so far?

34:25: BetMGM playbook: Gary Pearson joins Michael and Ryan to discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Stanley Cup odds, predictions and best bets. Are the Leafs still considered a Cup favorite without Mitch Marner?

46:50: After the Anaheim Ducks freaked out their players with a Halloween prank, how do you feel about haunted houses?

50:00: Will Martin Necas get over or under 89.5 points?

51:20: What’s the best Halloween candy?

52:30: Best Halloween costume you've had

54:00: Blue Jays Game 6 prediction

