The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down McDavid’s Extension And Previewing The Pacific

The Hockey News Big Show is here with former longtime NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk to preview the 2025-26 NHL season for each team in the Pacific Division. But first, they have big news to discuss on the contract front.

Breaking Down McDavid’s Extension And Previewing The Pacific by The Big Show

Here’s what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Devan Dubnyk discussed in this episode:

0:59: Connor McDavid signed a two-year contract extension with the Oilers worth $12.5 million annually. Thoughts?

5:19: What must happen in Edmonton for McDavid to sign a long-term contract after that?

7:30: The Oilers also re-signed Jake Walman for seven years at $7 million annually. Do we like this deal?

8:56: What are some other expectations for the Oilers?

11:40: Where do you slot the Vegas Golden Knights into the Pacific Division?

14:43: With an aging roster, what do we make of the Los Angeles Kings? Is this their last hurrah?

19:20: Was last year an anomaly for the Vancouver Canucks? Can they make a real push for a wild-card spot?

22:15: What will Dustin Wolf's season look like with the Calgary Flames? Will it become harder for him this year?

24:48: Is there any reason to believe the Flames wouldn’t be in a race for a playoff spot?

27:15: In Anaheim, will we see Ducks forwards Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish reach the next stage of their evolution?

30:00: The San Jose Sharks finished last in the last two years, but they had some positive vibes last year with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and other youngsters in the lineup. Should the outlook be as positive if they finish last again?

35:00: Ryan went to Mullett Arena for Gavin McKenna’s Penn State debut, and he shares what he saw.

38:11: Should the Seattle Kraken blow it up and go for Gavin McKenna, or is a shot at a playoff berth more important for the market?

41:17: Which rookies will stay for just nine games, and who will be there all year in the Pacific Division?

45:00: Which team and player are under the most pressure this season?

46:30: Name one player who is pretty significant to his team who could be traded before

Thanksgiving.

48:16: John Tortorella returns to ESPN as an analyst: favorite ‘Torts’ moment?

