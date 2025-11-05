The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Wild’s Controversial Overtime-Winner And More

Here’s what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

01:00: Do the New York Islanders need an enforcer to protect Matthew Schaefer?

04:30: Is there a difference when a team has a designated enforcer?

07:20: The Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild game had a bizarre ending when Marcus Johansson was awarded the overtime-winner for shooting the puck over the goal line after the netminder knocked the net off. Thoughts?

09:40: Are the Pacific-leading Anaheim Ducks for real?

17:00: What do you think about the Leafs' nuclear duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander?

23:40: How big is it for the Winnipeg Jets to get back Adam Lowry?

25:36: Are we underestimating the Jets?

27:36: Is Macklin Celebrini a legit Art Ross Trophy candidate?

31:49: Who's your pick for the Calder Trophy so far?

33:54: How many points will Nikolaj Ehlers get after scoring his first goal with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday?

36:54: Yay or nay: an outdoor NHL game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys?

39:36: What’s your favorite story about Jordin Tootoo, who’s the subject of a new documentary about his life on and off the ice?

41:14: What’s the craziest story you've heard about a player's fitness or diet?