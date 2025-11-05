    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Wild’s Controversial Overtime-Winner And More

    The Hockey News
    Nov 5, 2025, 16:07
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News

    The Hockey News Big Show: Breaking Down The Wild’s Controversial Overtime-Winner And More

    The Hockey News
    Nov 5, 2025, 16:07
    The Hockey News
    Nov 5, 2025, 16:07
    Updated at: Nov 5, 2025, 16:07

    Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the bizarre ending to the Predators and Wild game, the Islanders protecting Matthew Schaefer and much more.

    Here’s what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

    01:00: Do the New York Islanders need an enforcer to protect Matthew Schaefer?

    04:30: Is there a difference when a team has a designated enforcer?

    07:20: The Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild game had a bizarre ending when Marcus Johansson was awarded the overtime-winner for shooting the puck over the goal line after the netminder knocked the net off. Thoughts?

    09:40: Are the Pacific-leading Anaheim Ducks for real?

    17:00: What do you think about the Leafs' nuclear duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander?

    23:40: How big is it for the Winnipeg Jets to get back Adam Lowry?

    25:36: Are we underestimating the Jets?

    27:36: Is Macklin Celebrini a legit Art Ross Trophy candidate?

    31:49: Who's your pick for the Calder Trophy so far?

    33:54: How many points will Nikolaj Ehlers get after scoring his first goal with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday?  

    36:54: Yay or nay: an outdoor NHL game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys?

    39:36: What’s your favorite story about Jordin Tootoo, who’s the subject of a new documentary about his life on and off the ice?

    41:14: What’s the craziest story you've heard about a player's fitness or diet?