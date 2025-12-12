The Hockey News Big Show: Can The Utah Mammoth Get Back On Track?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:36: Is this really the end of an era for Quinn Hughes in Vancouver?

2:16: Who are potential suitors for Quinn Hughes?

5:44: Are you confident Vancouver can get enough back for Hughes?

7:40: Utah has lost seven of 10, and now Logan Cooley is out for eight weeks. Are the Mammoth toast, or is there something they can do to get back on track?

11:17: If Oliver Ekman-Larsson is out for an extended amount of time, are the Leafs' chances of making a playoff spot gone?

15:11: What are the biggest Olympic roster questions left as we are now less than three weeks away from the roster submission deadline?

18:41: Which team is this year's dark horse in the world juniors?

BetMGM Breakdown

23:02: Out of the Canadian teams, whose defensive woes are you most surprised by?

24:53: The Maple Leafs, Flames and Jets rank better defensively but are still near the bottom of the league. What can they do to improve their standing?

26:33: What Canadian team or teams do you think will actually make it into the playoffs?

Rapid Fire

30:26: Yay or Nay: Tampa Bay and Boston's Stadium Series jerseys

34:15: On a scale of one to Bobby Baun... how hardcore is Charlie McAvoy returning from a broken jaw in less than a month?

35:47: Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price are all Montreal goaltenders who got their first NHL start and win against Pittsburgh. Thursday night, rookie Jacob Fowler joined that list with his first NHL start and win. Could this be a good omen for him?

37:28: Hurricanes rookie Brandon Bussi is the first goalie in NHL history to win 10 of his first 11 appearances. Is it time to consider moving one of Carolina's goalies?

39:13: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?

