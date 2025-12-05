The Hockey News Big Show: Could A Potential Injury Derail The Maple Leafs' Momentum?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:25: While there seems to be some tangible improvement the Toronto Maple Leafs, could an injury to Joseph Woll derail all that?

5:26: The Washington Capitals have now won six in a row and sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division. Are they Cup contenders?

9:34: The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Ryan McDonagh to a three-year, $12.3-million extension. Thoughts on this extension and them having most of their core signed long-term?

14:00: Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos continue to pop up in trade speculation. What teams could/should be interested in either? What are the chances of a Stamkos-Tampa Bay Lightning reunion?

18:25: If the Blues continue to struggle and remain near the bottom of the Central, do we think Jordan Binnington could be on the move? If so, where?

BetMGM Playbook

23:36: Best long shots to win the Eastern Conference: Ottawa Senators (+1800) and Pittsburgh Penguins (+10000). Out of these two teams, which one do you pick to advance to the Cup final?

26:13: Western Conference odds: Anaheim Ducks (+2200) and Minnesota Wild (+2000). Out of these two teams, which do you think could win the conference final?

28:05 Which conference is the toughest to win?

Rapid Fire

31:55: Best story so far this season?

34:38: How concerned are you about the rink situation at the Olympics?

37:23: Who has caught Ryan's eye in the prospects world this past week?

39:03: And what quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.