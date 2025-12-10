    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: Could The Red Wings Win A Playoff Round This Year?

    The Hockey News
    Dec 10, 2025, 17:41
    
    
    Updated at: Dec 10, 2025, 17:56

    Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Red Wings, Malkin's injury, Demko's near return and more.

    The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

    Here's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

    01:00: What are your expectations of the Vancouver Canucks with Thatcher Demko nearing a return from injury?

    03:45: Can Dennis Hildeby keep the Toronto Maple Leafs afloat until they get one of their top two goalies back?

    08:15: Can the Detroit Red Wings win a playoff round?

    15:20: Can the Pittsburgh Penguins stay in the playoff race without injured center Evgeni Malkin?

    20:30: What are your thoughts on the Boston Bruins' off-season moves?

    26:00: How much pressure is on Canada to perform in the world juniors?

    33:00: Is Finland a threat at the Olympics without Aleksander Barkov?

    34:30: What's the best brother-sister hockey duo of all-time?

    36:00: What's your favorite buzzer-beater goal in hockey history?

