The Hockey News Big Show: Evaluating The Ceilings For Oilers' Jarry And Penguins' Skinner

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.
Here's what ex-NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:
01:15: Which goalie has a higher ceiling on their new team: Tristan Jarry or Stuart Skinner?
03:55: Are we seeing an angry Connor McDavid these past few games?
06:10: Are the Los Angeles Kings going to be in the market for another goalie with Darcy Kuemper injured?
10:45: Does the Sabres' new GM change your opinion of how successful the team can be this season?
17:15: Can Joseph Woll be Toronto's No. 1 goalie in the long term?
19:00: Thoughts on Auston Matthews playing to the home crowd after his equalizing goal against Chicago Tuesday night?
21:45: Does Connor Bedard's injury affect his chances for the Canadian Olympic team?
23:35: Which GM or coach do you think will get fired next?
27:00: Should Toronto look to trade Matias Maccelli?
31:30: Favorite hockey-related gift you've received?Evaluating The Ceilings For Oilers' Jarry And Penguins' Skinner by The Big Show