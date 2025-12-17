    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: Evaluating The Ceilings For Oilers' Jarry And Penguins' Skinner

    The Hockey News
    Dec 17, 2025, 17:35
    The Hockey News
    Dec 17, 2025, 17:35
    Updated at: Dec 17, 2025, 19:15

    Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss first impressions of Jarry and Skinner with their new teams, the Sabres, Leafs and more.

    The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

    Here's what ex-NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

    01:15: Which goalie has a higher ceiling on their new team: Tristan Jarry or Stuart Skinner?

    03:55: Are we seeing an angry Connor McDavid these past few games?

    06:10: Are the Los Angeles Kings going to be in the market for another goalie with Darcy Kuemper injured?

    10:45: Does the Sabres' new GM change your opinion of how successful the team can be this season?

    17:15: Can Joseph Woll be Toronto's No. 1 goalie in the long term?

    19:00: Thoughts on Auston Matthews playing to the home crowd after his equalizing goal against Chicago Tuesday night?

    21:45: Does Connor Bedard's injury affect his chances for the Canadian Olympic team?

    23:35: Which GM or coach do you think will get fired next?

    27:00: Should Toronto look to trade Matias Maccelli?  

    31:30: Favorite hockey-related gift you've received?

    Watch the full episode on YouTube