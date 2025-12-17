The Hockey News Big Show: Evaluating The Ceilings For Oilers' Jarry And Penguins' Skinner

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what ex-NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

01:15: Which goalie has a higher ceiling on their new team: Tristan Jarry or Stuart Skinner?

03:55: Are we seeing an angry Connor McDavid these past few games?

06:10: Are the Los Angeles Kings going to be in the market for another goalie with Darcy Kuemper injured?

10:45: Does the Sabres' new GM change your opinion of how successful the team can be this season?

17:15: Can Joseph Woll be Toronto's No. 1 goalie in the long term?

19:00: Thoughts on Auston Matthews playing to the home crowd after his equalizing goal against Chicago Tuesday night?

21:45: Does Connor Bedard's injury affect his chances for the Canadian Olympic team?

23:35: Which GM or coach do you think will get fired next?

27:00: Should Toronto look to trade Matias Maccelli?

31:30: Favorite hockey-related gift you've received?

Evaluating The Ceilings For Oilers' Jarry And Penguins' Skinner by The Big Show

