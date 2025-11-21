The Hockey News Big Show: Examining The NHL's Playoff Picture At The Quarter Mark

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond

Examining The NHL's Playoff Picture At The Quarter Mark by The Big Show

Here’s what Ryan Kennedy, Katie Gaus and Gary Pearson discussed:

0:45: We’ve reached the quarter mark of the NHL’s regular season, and some of the teams in a playoff position (and out of one) are a big surprise. Which team not in this current playoff picture is the biggest surprise?

4:40: Which series would you love to see actually happen?

8:15: Stuart Skinner's save percentage is now at .882, among the worst in the NHL. Do the Oilers have a goalie problem or a defense problem? Or both?

12:43: The Winnipeg Jets gave prospect Brad Lambert's representation permission to find a trade partner. Will he ever become a top-six forward? Where would Lambert be a good fit?

16:16: Elliotte Friedman reported the Ottawa Senators are looking to hit a home run on the trade market. In what scenario should Ottawa swing for a home run in a trade?

20:02: Thoughts on Matthew Schaefer being added and his chances of earning a spot on Team Canada?

24:00: Which players on Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off squad should not be on the Olympic team?

28:01: Conversations have started circulating about whether or not Gavin McKenna is the undisputed No. 1 overall pick at this upcoming draft. So, is he?

BetMGM Playbook

33:52: What are you seeing from the Colorado Avalanche that makes them such a powerhouse?

36:07: Have the Carolina Hurricanes done enough to start to show that they have that potential to make it past the Eastern Conference final?

37:39: Between Florida and Vegas, who do you feel more confident in?

Rapid Fire

39:15: Who should be the three goalies for Canada’s men’s Olympic team?

40:55: Calgary Flames backup Devin Cooley said this: "You really have to ground yourself... I just go, 'Nothing matters, nobody cares, we're all going to die,' I just say that over and over again." What's the weirdest goalie quote you can think of?

42:32: What will be the best Californian NHL team in three years: Los Angeles, Anaheim or San Jose?

