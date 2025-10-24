The Hockey News Big Show: How Alex Ovechkin Transformed The Washington Capitals

Today’s episode of The Hockey News Big Show features a special guest, Nate Ewell, the former media relations manager for the Washington Capitals. He was around when the Capitals drafted Alex Ovechkin and changed the atmosphere and mindset about the team.

Here’s what Nate Ewell, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

01:10: Nate shares some stories about Ovechkin in his early days as an NHLer.

04:50: When did Sidney Crosby and Ovechkin become friendlier toward each other?

06:50: How much pressure did Ovechkin put on himself to win the Cup after watching Crosby win again and again?

10:30: At what point do the Tampa Bay Lightning press the panic button?

15:40: Does Matthew Schaefer need serious looks for Canada's Olympic team?

20:00: What does the latest boom in college hockey mean for the sport?

25:30: How hard is it to build a college hockey program?

27:00: Are the Utah Mammoth a playoff team?

30:30: What is Macklin Celebrini's ceiling for this season?

35:30: What’s your favorite restaurant in Las Vegas?

38:00: The Milwaukee Admirals will be trotting out a special jersey with a skating refrigerator mascot on the front. Yay or nay?

39:00: Over/Under: 30 goals for Ovechkin