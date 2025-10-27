Former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk is back on the Monday edition of The Hockey News Big Show.

How Can The Canadiens Help Montembeault Rebound? by The Big Show

Here’s what former Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:41: What will be key for the New Jersey Devils to continue like this as the season goes on?

3:34: What do you make of how the Devils are built, and can they sustain this style in the playoffs?

6:50: So much for the sophomore slump: Macklin Celebrini is third in NHL scoring after finishing with 63 points last year. Will he have a better sophomore season than McDavid (100 points) or Crosby (120 points)?

11:26: The Minnesota Wild have lost six of their last seven games. Can they turn it around?

14:16: Are we starting to see signs that Minnesota is too top-heavy and doesn't have enough depth?

17:23: In the upcoming off-season, Laine will be a UFA. Will Montreal want to bring him back? If not, which other team would want him?

22:11: What was it like for Dubnyk to face Laine?

24:21: Could the return of Joseph Woll be the spark the Maple Leafs are looking for?

26:25: Should Anthony Stolarz and Woll still be in a 1A, 1B tandem situation for the Leafs?

29:11: How important is it to a goalie's confidence level to have a strong first outing? Is there an advantage to teams being unfamiliar with a new netminder?

33:44: Sam Montembeault has an .842 save percentage after five games. How can the team help a goalie rebound from a slump? How can Montembeault help himself?

36:20: Is it a good idea to play a struggling goaltender against a non-playoff team to rebuild confidence?

38:06: Evgeni Malkin: over/under 70 points? He's currently at 14 in nine games.

39:33: Yay or nay: Linus Ullmark skates across the ice to join a scrum in the Senators and Capitals game

43:50: Who would be your two goalies for Canada's Olympic men's team right now?

46:42: The Raptors, Leafs, Argos and TFC have all changed their logos to support the Jays in the World Series. Is it a bad thing if teams don't root for the other teams in their market?

