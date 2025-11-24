The Hockey News Big Show: How Competitive Are The Jets Without Hellebuyck?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here’s what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk discussed:

1:00: Connor Hellebuyck will be out for four to six weeks after having knee surgery on Saturday. How competitive can the Jets be without their No. 1 goaltender?

2:20: How does a goalie's mindset change going from being the backup to the starter?

4:50: Will Hellebuyck’s injury affect his chances of playing for the United States in the Olympics?

7:30: Since Joseph Woll's return, he has a 1-2-1 record, .905 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average. How would you evaluate Joseph Woll's play in net since his return?

12:32: The Montreal Canadiens signed Alexandre Texier to a one-year, $1 million contract.Thoughts on this signing?

14:13: How are you feeling about Montreal’s depth right now?

15:58: Mikko Rantanen has been in some trouble recently, being suspended for one game following his hit on Matt Caronato. What are your thoughts on his play as of late?

17:50: How difficult is it to walk the line between clean and dirty play when you're a player of Rantanen’s size?

20:22: The Colorado Avalanche have now won nine games in a row and sit at the top of the Central Division with a 16-1-5 record. Can anyone stop the Avs?

24:40: The Seattle Kraken sit second in the Pacific Division and have the second-best defense in the NHL right now. Do we believe in the Kraken yet, or is it a mirage?

27:20: Jesper Wallstedt has won five straight, with three shutouts for Minnesota. He also leads the NHL in save percentage at .935 and is second for GAA at 1.94. Is it time to fear the Wild?

32:17: Movember is coming to an end. Who has the best mustache in the NHL, currently or all-time?

34:26: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

36:18: Artists Jordon Bourgeault, Travis Michael and Dave Fried have been using iPads to design goalie masks for Anthony Stolarz, Thatcher Demko, Dustin Wolf and more. What was Devan's process like when David Gunnarsson was designing his masks?

38:50: Fair or foul: Connor Bedard getting pressured by autograph hounds for his signature on copies of The Hockey News' magazine?

