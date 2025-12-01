The Hockey News Big Show: How Important Is Mike Matheson To The Canadiens?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:36: The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to seven games. What can you attribute to their success?

2:30: Will the Bolts be able to sustain this?

5:43: Connor Bedard capped off a four-point night against Anaheim by chirping the Ducks' bench. These two teams play again on Sunday – can we expect any fireworks?

7:40: Is it exciting to see the Hawks and Ducks play meaningful games?

9:53: Mike Matheson signed a five-year, $30-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. Thoughts on this signing for Montreal?

11:50: What is the importance of Matheson's presence for the Canadiens?

14:35: Jakob Chychrun now leads all NHL defensemen with 10 goals – Washington teammate Charlie Lindgren says the Canadian should be at the Olympics. Do you agree?

19:09: Carter Hart was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Henderson. As of Monday, he is eligible to be in the lineup. What do we see as Carter Hart's role with the team?

23:43: For Devan, what's it like playing in the AHL as a goalie versus the NHL?

26:10: New York Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri tore the ACL in his left knee and will be out for six to eight months. Do the Islanders have enough to stay in the hunt while banged up?

30:03: The New York Rangers placed Adam Fox on injured reserve, and he's week to week. Will they still be in the playoff race by the time Fox returns?

33:16: Out of the top 10 NHL point leaders, who is the most surprising player on the list?

35:34: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

37:05: Who has the best third jersey this season?

39:15: QMJHL Victoriaville wore jerseys that looked like farmers' overalls recently. Did Dubnyk ever wear a novelty jersey in your career?

41:04: Dubnyk's favorite jersey he's ever worn

How Important Is Mike Matheson To The Canadiens? by The Big Show

