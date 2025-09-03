The Hockey News Big Show: Is It Time To Worry About Unsigned NHL RFAs?

The Hockey News Big Show once again brought on longtime NHL netminder Devan Dubnyk, founder of Dubnyk Development

Is It Time To Worry About Unsigned NHL RFAs? by The Big Show

Here’s what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Dubnyk discussed in this episode:

01:00: Why hasn't RFA Luke Hughes signed yet?

05:30: How much does the threat of losing both Hughes brothers affect the New Jersey Devils?

06:50: How likely is it that RFA Mason McTavish plays somewhere other than the Anaheim Ducks?

09:00: How much of a rush is Anaheim in to re-sign McTavish?

11:20: What should we expect from Jonathan Toews in his return year?

14:20: What will the health situation look like for Toews?

16:20: Who is affected the most after the NHL fixed the playoff LTIR loophole?

20:30: How much did that cap loophole bother you?

22:30: What are your thoughts on the end of the NHL dress code?

25:20: Which guys will make the most of the end of the dress code?

27:20: Dubnyk discusses the latest news on Mitch Marner’s exit from Toronto

29:20: What’s it like playing in a big market when things are not going well?

34:30: Zach Parise is one of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 inductees

38:40: Who will sign an extension first: Connor McDavid or Kirill Kaprizov?

39:45: What is your favorite summer activity to do during the off-season?

42:50: NHL rookie tournaments: yay or nay?

44:50: How cool is it to see a non-traditional country winning in international hockey?

46:30: What team do you associate Jaromir Jagr with the most, besides the Pittsburgh Penguins?

47:45: Who’s the best backup goalie in the NHL?

