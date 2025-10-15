The Hockey News Big Show: Is Something Big Wrong With The New York Rangers?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss the big topics in the NHL and elsewhere.

Is Something Big Wrong With The New York Rangers? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

0:43: Is it time to start worrying about the Toronto Maple Leafs' top six forwards needing help?

4:45: Thoughts on Easton Cowan’s start to his NHL career?

7:36: How concerning is it that Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is hurt again?

10:09: Which team with a "bad" start will turn it around first?

12:55: Are Kevyn Adams' days numbered as Buffalo Sabres GM? Can any GM fix the Sabres?

18:00: The New York Rangers surpassed the 2001-02 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest season-opening streak without a goal on home ice. Is this just an unlucky home start – or is something bigger wrong with the Rangers?

21:19: Which team or player with a "good" start will fall apart first?

24:24: Which team has had the most surprising start?

28:04: Could this be the year we see the Seattle Kraken find their identity?

29:29: Will Cam Talbot be the Detroit Red Wings' bona fide starter by the end of the month?

33:05: Yes or no: after 6-foot-9 forward Curtis Douglas fought Kurtis MacDermid in his first NHL shift last week, is the enforcer role trying to have a resurgence?

36:37: Yes or no: Nashville scratches rookie and Ontario kid Brady Martin against Toronto – Andrew Brunette says it was all part of the plan, but should they have sat him against a different team?

39:30: Minnesota Wild rookie Zeev Buium went 12th overall in the 2023 draft. Should he have been drafted higher?

41:25: The Anaheim Ducks gave away some sick old-school Duck masks at their home opener – is this one of the best giveaways ever?

42:34: Will the Toronto Blue Jays get a win tonight against the Mariners?

