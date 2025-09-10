The Hockey News Big Show: NHL Player Media Tour’s Biggest Standouts

The Hockey News Big Show discusses some of the biggest topics going on in the NHL and beyond right now, with Ryan Kennedy reporting from the player media tour in Las Vegas.

NHL Player Media Tour’s Biggest Standouts by The Big Show

undefined

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

1:20: What is Quinn Hughes saying about Jack Hughes mentioning he wants to play with his older brother?

6:50: What did Ryan hear from Sidney Crosby? Are there any potential trade destinations if Crosby does eventually decide to look elsewhere?

12:00: What was Crosby saying about Macklin Celebrini? What is Celebrini’s potential to get on the Olympic team?

14:00: How much does Celebrini going to the World Championship affect his chances of making the Olympic squad?

16:05: Victor Hedman gave a cheeky quote about the Florida Panthers at the tour. What are the chances the Tampa Bay Lightning upset the Panthers this year?

20:00: Linus Ullmark called for video review from the goaltender’s view regarding goalie interference. Do you agree or disagree?

24:00: What can the Nashville Predators do to bounce back this season?

27:20: Do we like Cale Makar's idea for a new defensive award?

30:30: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly gave updates on the new CBA.

35:40: What’s your favorite NHL player media tour interview of all-time?

38:10: Is Dustin Wolf’s new seven-year contract extension a boom or a bust?

40:30: Aleksander Barkov and tennis star Bianca Andreescu are part-owners of a pro pickleball team. What other athlete duos would you like to see co-own a sports team?

42:25: Thoughts on the CHL not issuing passes to college hockey coaches to get into buildings?

43:35: Glow in the dark jerseys: yay or nay?

Watch the full Episode here

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform