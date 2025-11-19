The Hockey News Big Show: Predicting The NHL’s Major Award Winners At The Quarter Mark

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here’s what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:00: Who are the top Stanley Cup contenders right now?

5:00: How many Canadian teams will make the playoffs?

10:50: What kind of player should the Toronto Maple Leafs target if they are going to make a trade?

15:00: Thoughts on Patrick Roy going off on Mikko Rantanen for boarding Alexander Romanov? What do you think of the hit?

19:25: Has Drew ever had a coach like Roy?

20:35: Will Jamie Benn hit 1,000 points by the end of the season? He’s currently at 956.

25:15: Will the Art Ross Trophy go to Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini or Connor Bedard?

30:15: Who’s your pick for the Hart Trophy a quarter of the way through the season?

31:40: Vezina Trophy?

34:00: Norris Trophy?

36:00: Jack Adams Award?

Predicting The NHL's Major Award Winners At The Quarter Mark

