The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Carter Hart Joining The Golden Knights

The Hockey News Big Show is here on Friday to dive into significant topics across the NHL and beyond.

Here’s what former NHL player Drew Shore, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

00:40: Reacting to Carter Hart joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization on a tryout

03:30: How much of an impact will the layoff be for Hart?

06:20: Are you worried about the Minnesota Wild's offense?

08:30: Are there any concerns that Connor McDavid has yet to score?

11:00: Can Scott Wedgewood become the No. 1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

16:40: The NHL announced a media partnership to broadcast games in Australia. How else can the NHL expand its presence internationally?

21:30: How much talk is there about players in Europe who make an NHL team? How much do European

22:20: How many points will Connor Bedard get this season?

25:00: Do the Chicago Blackhawks need to go after Artemi Panarin?

28:00: Revisiting the Dylan Cozens-Josh Norris trade from last season between the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres

33:30: Who had the better overtime goal this week: Auston Matthews or Cole Caulfield?

35:40: How concerned are you about Evan Bouchard's defensive play for the Oilers?

38:30: Will next summer's off-season be a snooze fest?

40:40: Who are you most impressed with and disappointed with so far?

43:00: Can the Ottawa Senators make the playoffs despite Brady Tkachuk's injury?

