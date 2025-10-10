The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Jonathan Toews' Jets Debut

The Hockey News Big Show breaks down the opening week of the NHL season so far and more big storylines.

Reacting To Jonathan Toews' Jets Debut by The Big Show

Here’s what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and former pro player Drew Shore discussed in this episode:

01:20: What are reasonable expectations for Matthew Schaefer after his NHL debut?

04:50: How many points will Schaefer end up with?

06:30: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins being underestimated?

07:40: Thoughts on Jonathan Toews' debut with the Winnipeg Jets?

11:00: Are the Boston Bruins back to being a competitive team?

13:00: Did the Toronto Maple Leafs make a mistake letting go of Fraser Minten?

14:30: How much should the Detroit Red Wings worry about the goalie situation after Thursday’s 5-1 loss?

17:00: What have you liked about the start of Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights?

20:20: How much will Pavel Dorofeyev benefit from the new-look Golden Knights?

21:40: Is Nathan MacKinnon the favorite for the Hart Trophy?

24:00: Will the Maple Leafs benefit more from depth scoring this year?

26:00: How much will having Brandon Carlo for a full season benefit Morgan Rielly?

27:15: Who are the early favorites for the Jack Adams Award?

31:30: Which pending free agent will have extension questions hanging around them throughout the season?

36:20: What team are you most interested in watching after seeing their start to the season?

39:00: Who’s the biggest sleeper team early in the season?

41:00: Which player will make the biggest jump this season?

Watch the full episode here.

