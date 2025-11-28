The Hockey News Big Show: Should The Flames, Canucks And Predators Rebuild?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed:

0:50: Could this year's Colorado Avalanche become the best regular-season team ever? And what is the key factor making them such a force this season?

5:13: To rebuild or not to rebuild? That's the question surrounding the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks. Let's answer the question for each of them.

9:34: The Anaheim Ducks are finally starting to see some payoff from their rebuild. Should they take advantage of a strong start to get upgrades in the trade market right now?

12:49: The Flyers are sitting just outside a wild-card spot right now. Do the Flyers have enough to help push themselves up in the standings?

17:08: Kevin Weekes reported that Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is one of the goalies drawing significant interest as an option for the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jarry a good solution to the Oilers' goalie struggles? Who else do we think they could be targeting?

22:47: The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Sammy Blais off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thoughts on this move by Montreal?

26:19: Odds for the five most likely Stanley Cup finalists. We share the five odds of what teams will play in the Stanley Cup final. Out of these matchups, which one is the most likely to actually happen?

27:35: Which of the matchups would be the most exciting to watch?

30:50: What matchup is your personal pick for the Stanley Cup final?

Rapid Fire

33:46: Which team has the most to be thankful for right now?

35:36: What do you like more: afternoon games or evening games?

38:47: The next NHL expansion team will cost $2 billion. If you had $2 billion lying around, would you pay that? And where would you want the team to be?

40:38: Yay or nay: a player shouldn't have fun the night after a loss

Should The Flames, Canucks And Predators Rebuild? by The Big Show

