The Hockey News Big Show: Was Stolarz Right To Call Out The Maple Leafs?

The Hockey News Big Show kicks off the week by discussing some hot topics across the NHL and beyond.

Was Stolarz Right To Call Out The Maple Leafs? by The Big Show

Here’s what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:52: Vegas, Seattle, Colorado, Carolina are all undefeated in regulation. Which team looks like the biggest threat?

5:20: After starting the season 5-1-0, are the Detroit Red Wings for real? What's been different so far this season?

11:45: Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola left Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury. How many more injuries can Florida take? Who on the team needs to step up?

16:00: Anthony Stolarz spoke out in the post-game scrum following the Maple Leafs overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. How did Dubnyk feel as a goaltender on Storlarz’s comments?

22:09: The Sharks and Flames sit at the bottom of the NHL tied with just two points. Which team could turn it around?

23:40: Have teams figured out Flames goalie Dustin Wolf?

27:01: Matthew Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history to start his career with a five-game point streak. Did we think this was the kind start he would have to his rookie season?

30:27: Will Schaefer join Team Canada at the world juniors?

32:49: Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembault revealed he not only knows what hand every player shoots with — but also the color of their stick tape. Is this normal? What other quirky things do goalies have to notice to help give them an edge?

36:26: Yay or Nay: Marchand's $5,000 fine for ripping apart Dahlin's helmet

38:46: Clean or Dirty: Tom Wilson's hit on Filip Chytil

41:45: Would you rather: a clear-cut starter and backup, or a 50/50 tandem in net?

